Project to solve ‘confusion’ at notorious A96 Fochabers roundabout to begin tonight

Work to fix “confusing” road markings at a notorious roundabout near Fochabers on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road will begin tonight.

The Moray junction has been scene to countless bumps and near misses over the years.

Complaints from motorists have centered on it being unclear which lane drivers joining from the A98 Buckie road should be in.

What work is being done at the Fochabers roundabout?

The project at the A96 Fochabers roundabout follows several years of complaints to Transport Scotland.

Moray MP Douglas Ross highlighted “confusion” from motorists on the road in January 2019.

When the work was confirmed, Mr Ross said: “Too often, drivers approaching the roundabout from Buckie have not known which lane to be in when heading to Fochabers, resulting in bumps and many near misses.

“I know this will be welcomed by many people who have been calling for something to be done for so long.”

A review from Bear Scotland and Moray Council has resulted in a new road marking layout being commissioned.

Amended road markings on the A96 / A98 roundabout to the east of Fochabers are to be applied from Thursday and will take place over two nights. For safety, lane closures will be in place when required.

A two-day project is being carried overnight on Thursday and Friday evenings.

Some lanes will be closed during the work while a 30mph speed limit will also be in force.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “We’re pleased to see this road markings update get underway on the A96 east of Fochabers.

“This investment from Transport Scotland should alleviate any road user concerns with regards to the roundabout and has the support of relevant Moray Council services in making this change.

“The traffic management is essential to keep the workforce and road users safe during this project.

“We’ve planned works to take place overnight and have arranged for the traffic management to be removed when work is not being carried out to ensure minimum disruption to road users.”