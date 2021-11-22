Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland’s largest public tree nursery in Moray to double in size in climate change fight

By David Mackay
November 22, 2021, 1:45 pm Updated: November 22, 2021, 2:29 pm
The Newton tree nursery near Burghead already grows about 25% of Forestry and Land Scotland's trees.

Scotland’s only publicly-owned tree nursery in Moray is poised to double in size to grow 14 million trees a year in response to the global climate change emergency.

The Newton site, which is between Elgin and Burghead, already grows more than 25% of the 25million trees that are planted by Forestry and Land Scotland every year.

However, the agency wants to increase that and has secured a deal to lease a further 70 hectares of land at the Moray tree nursery as part of the climate change fight.

How will the Newton tree nursery project help?

The Newton tree nursery was opened in 1931 to help improve and refine Scotland’s stocks.

Seeds are harvested from various native pinewoods to be grown to help reforestation and habitat preservation projects.

Newton tree nursery.
The Newton tree nursery has been at the forefront of production in Scotland for 90 years. Photo: Forestry and Land Scotland

Forestry and Land Scotland hope the deal to lease further land will allow it to double in capacity by 2025 to allow it to boost capacity to 14million trees a year.

Alan Duncan, the agency’s head of plant and seed supply, who was worked at Newton for 44 years, said: “Forestry is a long-term proposition. Most productive forestry has a lead time of around 40 years. Scots pine can take 80 years to reach maturity, while oaks can take 80 to 120 years.

“We are already seeing climate change happening, so we need to grow – and plant – new forests now, to increase woodland cover and most importantly, to help mitigate global warming.

“This includes developing new techniques for growing, planting and harvesting trees and looking at tree species that will likely thrive in a warming climate.”

Trials to speed tree production in climate change fight

Experiments are currently underway at the Newton tree nursery to speed up planting to accelerate efforts to fight climate change.

A technique called “tree tape” is being used, which involves seed being sowed in a ribbon of biodegradable pockets before being moved inside to a glasshouse.

Studies have already found the yield of seed germinating has increased to 79% from about 50% when seeds are scattered in a field with hopes it may yet reach 90%.

The trials have also led to up to one million seedlings being planted in a single day when previous methods only reached 60,000.

