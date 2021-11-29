Planning ahead: New cafes in Forres and Hopeman and a portacabin for Elgin Scouts

Here we look at some of the standout planning applications submitted to Moray Council over the course of the past seven days.

There is a portacabin planned for Elgin Scouts, followed by change in use of Forres retail shop and the creation of Hopeman cafe.

Bid to install portacabin at the Wards for Scouts

A Moray Scouting troop is seeking to install a portacabin at their headquarters at Wards, Elgin.

1st Elgin Scouts leader Andre Govier has submitted an application to install a 40ft long by 20ft wide by 10ft tall mental portacarbin.

The group is looking for the longest period allowed for temporary permission.

They will use this old site office until it becomes unviable.

Plans for cafe at Hopeman caravan park

Plans have been submitted to build a cafe at the West Beach caravan park in Hopeman.

The application is by architects Grant and Geoghegan on behalf of Neil Barry and Ruth Grant.

Former Forres retail shop becomes family friendly café

In Forres, a former retail shop will be transformed into a family-friendly cafe.

This comes after an application submitted by The Dessert’s Shack was given the green light.

Owners are looking forward to welcoming people to enjoy some pudding.

In the past, the property on 126 High Street was a Home Comforts shop.

Forres town centre has bucked the trend during the pandemic with around six new shops opening up.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk