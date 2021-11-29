Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Planning ahead: New cafes in Forres and Hopeman and a portacabin for Elgin Scouts

By Sean McAngus
November 29, 2021, 6:00 am
1st Elgin Scouts is seeking to install a portacabin at their headquarters at Wards, Elgin.

Here we look at some of the standout planning applications submitted to Moray Council over the course of the past seven days.

There is a portacabin planned for Elgin Scouts, followed by change in use of Forres retail shop and the creation of Hopeman cafe.

Bid to install portacabin at the Wards for Scouts

A Moray Scouting troop is seeking to install a portacabin at their headquarters at Wards, Elgin.

1st Elgin Scouts leader Andre Govier has submitted an application to install a 40ft long by 20ft wide by 10ft tall mental portacarbin.

The proposed portacabin for 1st Elgin Scouts.

The group is looking for the longest period allowed for temporary permission.

They will use this old site office until it becomes unviable.

Plans for cafe at Hopeman caravan park

Plans have been submitted to build a cafe at the West Beach caravan park in Hopeman.

The application is by architects Grant and Geoghegan on behalf of Neil Barry and Ruth Grant.

Drawings for proposed cafe at the West Beach caravan park in Hopeman.

Former Forres retail shop becomes family friendly café

In Forres, a former retail shop will be transformed into a family-friendly cafe.

This comes after an application submitted by The Dessert’s Shack was given the green light.

Owners are looking forward to welcoming people to enjoy some pudding.

Forres High Street was named the most beautiful in Scotland in 2017.

In the past, the property on 126 High Street was a Home Comforts shop.

Forres town centre has bucked the trend during the pandemic with around six new shops opening up.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

