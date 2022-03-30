[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The boss of a Moray regeneration firm has apologised and promised more transparency after plans to kickstart Dufftown failed to materialise.

Truerlein unveiled its New Dawn Dufftown project last April, promising a six-year vision to breathe new life into the town.

It aimed to support existing firms and create opportunities for local entrepreneurs to run their own businesses.

But since then, progress has been slow.

Two of Truerlein’s businesses have been closed for months, while another is on hold indefinitely.

CEO Mhairi-Ann Gallicker has admitted that mistakes have been made.

But despite the setbacks, she remains determined to make it work.

‘Transparency’ needed for new Truerlein plans

Ms Gallicker said her own health was a factor in Truerlein’s rocky year.

She said: “We apologise to everyone for our mistakes.

“This project was born and bred in Dufftown. I am the founder and got really ill, I should have stepped back, rested and recovered.

“We need to show more transparency without overpromising.”

Regeneration of Scotland’s towns and cities remains a huge conundrum.

Dufftown has experienced the same issues that most across the region have.

Long before the Covid crisis, it had lost some vital services like the Visit Scotland tourist information centre, a bank and the post office.

In 2016, statistics showed that Dufftown had a higher percentage of empty properties – 7% – compared to 3.8% for Moray as a whole.

Numerous vacant shops remain.

What happened to the Truerlein regeneration project?

The initial aims of Truerlein included restoring and reviving properties to help the town centre.

The reopening of the Lunchbox sandwich deli on Fife Street with a new look was the first business to kickstart the project.

Then the firm turned the D J Chippie into a week-round business.

However, both shops have been closed since November.

The Lunchbox was shut after the outside catering side of the business proved to be more popular than the over-the-counter service.

Truerlein said it got the menu wrong twice – which was “embarrassing” – and the layout of the building wasn’t suitable.

Meanwhile, frying equipment was coming to the end of its working life at the leased chip shop and couldn’t be used seven days a week.

Now the property has been put back on the open market by owners John and Dot McDonald.

They also leased the Gordon McIntosh Butchers, where they have paused operations whilst they rethink plans.

Its new butchers are not joining until they can have full control of operations.

What will Truerlein do to show more transparency?

Critics online have accused the regeneration firm of broken promises and negatively affecting the town.

The regeneration plans, driven by private investment and community engagement, were previously tipped to be the blueprint for the rest of Scotland.

On paper, it seems to make perfect sense.

The fact that there has been £1.5m of private investment backs that up.

The company is also only one year into a six-year vision.

But the difficulty with the Lunch Box has clearly been scarring for Truerlein.

This summer, it will be incorporated into another business.

Ms Gallicker said: “We got the Lunchbox wrong, which is massively embarrassing.

“We leased all the properties and from now on we will just buy properties.

“Our aims is to deliver all the basic elements for a thriving town.

“Our grocery stores are fantastic, while we lack other elements like a butcher, pub and fish and chip shop which will attract both tourists and locals.”

One major change from how the company communicates locally is on the way.

Ms Gallicker added: “From now on, we will not announce anything until timelines are nailed to the wall.

“We are going to give people the project story, marketing and then start trading three months down the line for every project.”

‘The key now is to communicate clearly’

On top of the initial investment, negotiations are ongoing to attract a further £1.9m.

Discussions are also being held with sellers over straight property purchases.

Key figures in Moray still seem to have faith in Truerlein, but have asked for the firm to improve its communication with locals.

Laurie Piper, CEO of Visit Moray Speyside, said: “It is regrettable that the ambitious and exciting plans announced for Dufftown have not come to fruition.

“The key thing now is to communicate clearly and well with the community in Dufftown, about what will happen, when, to get people on back board and ensure that the commitments made are delivered for the benefit of the town, its residents and visitors.”

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said there had been “variety of concerns” at the lack of progress with the regeneration plans.

Mr Lochhead added: “There’s no doubt that the company will need the support of the community.

“If their plans are to be a success, good communication with local residents and businesses will be important going forward.

“Thriving shops and businesses are vitally important for the future of Dufftown.”

