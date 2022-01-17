Dufftown hospital closed to new patients after 17 Covid cases confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A cluster of 17 Covid cases have been linked to Stephen Hospital in Dufftown.

Health and Social Care Moray has confirmed the positive cases have all been identified since January 11.

The Dufftown hospital has now been closed to new admissions since the Covid outbreak was confirmed.

NHS Grampian is aware of 17 Covid-19 cases associated with Stephen Hospital, in #Dufftown, identified since January 11…. Posted by Health and Social Care Moray on Monday, 17 January 2022

However, patients already in the Speyside unit are continuing to receive treatment and care as normal.

Health and Social Care Moray has confirmed both staff and patients have been affected.

A social media post added: “The hospital is currently closed to new admissions with essential visitors allowed only. Patients are receiving care as normal.

“Rinnes Medical Group in the health centre has not been affected in any way and continues to be open as usual.”