IN PICTURES: Speyside Stages rally returns in all its glory after two-year absence

Crowds of spectators gathered to watch a popular car rally today after it returned to Elgin following a two-year absence.

Saturday’s race, organised by The 63 Car Club, Elgin, was the first time the event was able to take place since the beginning of the pandemic.

The finely-tuned vehicles and and mild weather drew a big crowd of spectators to watch the 105 rally drivers race against the clock.

Drivers from across the country had to navigate Moray countryside as well as racing through the heart of Elgin on the 45 mile track.

Crowds lined up to watch rally drivers dash through Cooper Park and negotiate sharp turns outside Grant Lodge and Elgin Cathedral.

It is hoped the well-attended Speyside Stages event will also benefit local businesses over the weekend due to an increase in footfall throughout the city.