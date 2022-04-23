IN PICTURES: Speyside Stages rally returns in all its glory after two-year absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
IN PICTURES: Speyside Stages rally returns in all its glory after two-year absence

By Lottie Hood
April 23, 2022, 1:33 pm Updated: April 23, 2022, 3:53 pm
Many spectators lined the streets of Elgin to watch attend the popular event on Saturday. Picture by Jason Hedges
Many spectators lined the streets of Elgin to watch attend the popular event on Saturday. Picture by Jason Hedges

Crowds of spectators gathered to watch a popular car rally today after it returned to Elgin following a two-year absence.

Saturday’s race, organised by The 63 Car Club, Elgin, was the first time the event was able to take place since the beginning of the pandemic.

The finely-tuned vehicles and and mild weather drew a big crowd of spectators to watch the 105 rally drivers race against the clock.

Crowds lined the track to watch drivers race through Cooper Park in Elgin. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Drivers from across the country had to navigate Moray countryside as well as racing through the heart of Elgin on the 45 mile track.

Crowds lined up to watch rally drivers dash through Cooper Park and negotiate sharp turns outside Grant Lodge and Elgin Cathedral.

It is hoped the well-attended Speyside Stages event will also benefit local businesses over the weekend due to an increase in footfall throughout the city.

Around 105 drivers took part in Saturday’s rally. Pictures by Jason Hedges.
The race is also the second round of the 2022 KNC Groundworks Motorsport UK Scottish Rally Championship.
Drivers had to navigate sharp turns and hay bales as they raced through Cooper Park.
Driver goes to work on his vehicle.
Local businesses welcomed the event as spectators took to the streets in Elgin.
Car tackles a tight corner at the circuit.
The rally is popular with locals.
The last time the event went ahead in 2019, it marked the rally’s 20th anniversary.
A huge crowd lined the twisty section near Grant Lodge, which is normally used as a car park.
Drivers performed sharp handbrake turns in front of the historic Grant Lodge.
Drivers raced along 45 miles of track through Moray countryside and Elgin city.
Ford focused…
The Cooper Park challenge has been a fixture of the event, which is organised by the local 63 Car Club, since 1999.
Grant Lodge in Cooper Park was built between 1766 and 1790 and was designed by the great Scottish Architect Robert Adam.
Picture by Jason Hedges.

