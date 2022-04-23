IN PICTURES: Speyside Stages rally returns in all its glory after two-year absence By Lottie Hood April 23, 2022, 1:33 pm Updated: April 23, 2022, 3:53 pm Many spectators lined the streets of Elgin to watch attend the popular event on Saturday. Picture by Jason Hedges [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Crowds of spectators gathered to watch a popular car rally today after it returned to Elgin following a two-year absence. Saturday’s race, organised by The 63 Car Club, Elgin, was the first time the event was able to take place since the beginning of the pandemic. The finely-tuned vehicles and and mild weather drew a big crowd of spectators to watch the 105 rally drivers race against the clock. Crowds lined the track to watch drivers race through Cooper Park in Elgin. Picture by Jason Hedges. Drivers from across the country had to navigate Moray countryside as well as racing through the heart of Elgin on the 45 mile track. Crowds lined up to watch rally drivers dash through Cooper Park and negotiate sharp turns outside Grant Lodge and Elgin Cathedral. It is hoped the well-attended Speyside Stages event will also benefit local businesses over the weekend due to an increase in footfall throughout the city. Around 105 drivers took part in Saturday’s rally. Pictures by Jason Hedges. The race is also the second round of the 2022 KNC Groundworks Motorsport UK Scottish Rally Championship. Drivers had to navigate sharp turns and hay bales as they raced through Cooper Park. Driver goes to work on his vehicle. Local businesses welcomed the event as spectators took to the streets in Elgin. Car tackles a tight corner at the circuit. The rally is popular with locals. The last time the event went ahead in 2019, it marked the rally’s 20th anniversary. A huge crowd lined the twisty section near Grant Lodge, which is normally used as a car park. Drivers performed sharp handbrake turns in front of the historic Grant Lodge. Drivers raced along 45 miles of track through Moray countryside and Elgin city. Ford focused… The Cooper Park challenge has been a fixture of the event, which is organised by the local 63 Car Club, since 1999. Grant Lodge in Cooper Park was built between 1766 and 1790 and was designed by the great Scottish Architect Robert Adam. Picture by Jason Hedges. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal John Wink expects tough competition in bid for home glory at Speyside Stages IN PICTURES: Elgin High Street packed with rally cars ahead of Speyside Stages event Key info for spectators ahead of McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages rally – with organisers ‘delighted’ at strength of entries for Elgin event WATCH: Press and Journal’s Andy Skinner enjoys rally experience ahead of McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages