IN PICTURES: Elgin High Street packed with rally cars ahead of Speyside Stages event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin High Street played host to a massive collection of cars that are due to compete in the upcoming Speyside Stages event on April 23.

The event, which brings together drivers from across the country, is organised by The 63 Car Club, Elgin, and covers 45 miles of tracks through the Moray countryside.

People lined the streets to have a chance to get up close with the 90 cars competing while they were parked on Elgin High Street awaiting safety inspections for the race tomorrow.

The race has not been staged in two years since the pandemic forced events of its kind to be cancelled.

It is also the second round of the 2022 KNC Groundworks Motorsport UK Scottish Rally Championship.

It also provides local businesses in Elgin town centre the opportunity to benefit from the increased footfall in the centre.

Gemma Cruickshank from Elgin Bid explained the event had been organised to boost footfall on the High Street.

She said: “It is great to see the Speyside Stages scrutineering taking place on the High Street.

“These events are so important to the city centre which was shown by the increased footfall this afternoon which will encourage people to go out for dinner, support the local businesses, and create a night-time economy feeling.

“We look forward to the event returning again next year after being a huge success.”