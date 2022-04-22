IN PICTURES: Elgin High Street packed with rally cars ahead of Speyside Stages event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Moray

IN PICTURES: Elgin High Street packed with rally cars ahead of Speyside Stages event

By Ross Hempseed
April 22, 2022, 6:42 pm Updated: April 23, 2022, 3:01 pm
elgin high street

Elgin High Street played host to a massive collection of cars that are due to compete in the upcoming Speyside Stages event on April 23.

The event, which brings together drivers from across the country, is organised by The 63 Car Club, Elgin, and covers 45 miles of tracks through the Moray countryside.

People lined the streets to have a chance to get up close with the 90 cars competing while they were parked on Elgin High Street awaiting safety inspections for the race tomorrow.

The race has not been staged in two years since the pandemic forced events of its kind to be cancelled.

It is also the second round of the 2022 KNC Groundworks Motorsport UK Scottish Rally Championship.

It also provides local businesses in Elgin town centre the opportunity to benefit from the increased footfall in the centre.

Gemma Cruickshank from Elgin Bid explained the event had been organised to boost footfall on the High Street.

She said: “It is great to see the Speyside Stages scrutineering taking place on the High Street.

“These events are so important to the city centre which was shown by the increased footfall this afternoon which will encourage people to go out for dinner, support the local businesses, and create a night-time economy feeling.

“We look forward to the event returning again next year after being a huge success.”

elgin high street
Picture by Jason Hedges.
Picture by Jason Hedges.
Picture by Jason Hedges.
Picture by Jason Hedges.
Picture by Jason Hedges.
elgin high street
Picture by Jason Hedges.
Picture by Jason Hedges.
Picture by Jason Hedges.
elgin high street
Picture by Jason Hedges.
elgin high street
Picture by Jason Hedges.
Picture by Jason Hedges.
Picture by Jason Hedges.
Picture by Jason Hedges.

WATCH: Press and Journal’s Andy Skinner enjoys rally experience ahead of McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal