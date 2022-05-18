Minority Conservative administration to lead Moray Council for the next five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minority Conservative administration to lead Moray Council for the next five years

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
May 18, 2022, 12:44 pm Updated: May 18, 2022, 1:46 pm
A minority Conservative administration has been voted in to lead Moray Council.
A minority Conservative group will aim to lead Moray Council through the next five years.

Members at a meeting of the full council today voted in favour of the Tories to form the local authority’s administration.

Buckie councillor Neil McLennan and his colleague for Forres Kathleen Robertson will now become co-leaders of the council, with councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae taking on the role of convener.

The SNP, who were running a minority administration before the local government elections on May 5, put forward proposals for Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter to stay as leader and Keith and Cullen member Theresa Coull to take on the role of convener from Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor Shona Morrison.

But their hopes were dashed when members voted by 12 to eight in favour of the Conservatives, with six abstentions.

Councillor Marc Macrae is the new Moray Council convener.

After nearly two weeks of discussions, no coalition deals were done.

The Tories will have 11 members in the administration.

Eight SNP councillors, three Labour, two independents, one Green and one Liberal Democrat make up the the rest of the 26 seat council.

Mr McLennan said: “We set out a very clear statement about collaboration and co-operation.”

He added that would give the people of Moray confidence in the council going forward.

Mr Leadbitter said: “We’re putting forward an alternative as we recognise that we are not the largest group in the council, but I do believe they’re a majority with similarly held political views in providing social justice.”

Conservative councillors Kathleen Robertson and Neil McLennan are the new co-leaders of Moray Council.

The meeting finally got under way just after 11am because of technical problems with the live online webcast system.

It was originally to be held in the council chambers with some members joining in remotely via the local authority’s new £70,000 hybrid IT system.

Chief executive Roddy Burns, who was co-chairing the meeting with returning officer Denise Whitworth, thanked the public for their patience and confirmed the meeting had been moved online because of an outbreak of Covid.

