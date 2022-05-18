Plea for divine intervention during delayed Moray Council meeting plagued with technical problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plea for divine intervention during delayed Moray Council meeting plagued with technical problems

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
May 18, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 18, 2022, 6:18 pm
Divine intervention was sought by one member attending the inaugural Moray Council meeting following the local government elections.

Originally planned as the first face-to-face gathering in the local authority’s chambers since pandemic restrictions were introduced over two years ago, it was decided to move today’s debate online following an outbreak of Covid.

But it was plagued by technical difficulties including problems with the webcast system which allows members of the public to watch live online, prompting a delay of over an hour and a half before proceedings could get under way.

Those taking part could not hear contributors, and there was confusion with some officers thinking councillors had become disconnected when they were still there.

‘Oh God!’

At one point SNP Buckie councillor Sonya Warren asked how she could cast her vote, as she had joined via her mobile phone and there was no option to participate in the electronic voting system used.

The problems became too much for the new Conservative co-leader of the council Kathleen Robertson, who could be heard saying “Oh God!” several times then “Jesus man!” when Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith came on camera to let them know he had not fallen out of the meeting as suspected.

SNP councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Shona Morrison told members she had been contacted by people listening in saying there had been some untoward comments made.

She later Tweeted: “First lesson to the new administration of Moray Council is to mute those mics!”

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Robertson said she was sorry for her language.

She said: “I apologise. There’s new technology and the meeting was delayed because that technology wasn’t working.

“We have new equipment as well that we’re getting used to, and it’s very frustrating.”

A minority Conservative administration was voted in during the meeting.

There are 11 Tory councillors on the 26 seat council with eight SNP, three Labour, two independents, one Green and one Liberal Democrat.

