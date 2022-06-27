Fire crews battle ongoing wildfire for over 18 hours in Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews are battling a wildfire in Fochabers that has been ongoing for over 18 hours.

The call was received at around 11.35am following reports of fire near Ordiquish Earth pillars viewpoint in Fochabers.

The wildfire is ongoing in an area of forestry near the road.

Crews from Fochabers, Rothes, Keith, Inverness and Elgin were at the scene with a boat team assisting on Monday, 27 June.

A helicopter was used to drop water on the flames from above.

One main water jet and a water carrier from Buckie also attended.

Knapsacks and beaters were been used throughout the day to try and extinguish the flames covering around 50 acres.

The stop message was received at 5.27am Tuesday, June 28, signaling that the fire is now under control.

Fire service confirmed at 6.14am that one appliance is still at the scene.