Bojan Miovski to undergo medical at Aberdeen’s Spanish base – but striker faces Brexit headache once camp finishes

By Sean Wallace
June 27, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin at the clubs Spanish training camp (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)
Aberdeen’s £535,000 signing Bojan Miovski will undergo his medical at the squad’s Spanish training camp on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old North Macedonian international will also train with the Dons during their week-long camp.

However, they face a Brexit headache with Miovski’s transfer.

Although Miovski, signed on a four-year deal from MTK Budapest, will work with the Reds in Costa Blanca, he will NOT jet back to Scotland with the squad.

That is because the striker’s Visa is still being processed.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin, however, confirmed £100,000 summer signing Ylber Ramadani’s Visa has now been secured.

Midfielder Ramadani, 26, will join the Dons in Spain in the next day or two when he gets his passport back from the Visa office.

Aberdeen signed North Macedonia international Bojan Miovski on a four-year deal.
Albanian international Ramadani will also jet back to the Granite City with the squad.

Ramadani will be in contention to make his Dons debut against Brechin City on Wednesday July 6.

Boss Goodwin also admitted he would love to bring Connor Ronan to Aberdeen this summer.

However, he accepts he faces stiff competition to sign the Wolves midfielder.

Goodwin has refused to rule out a move for Wigan Athletic midfielder Jamie McGrath later in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to the Press and Journal at the La Finca Resort, he said: “Bojan Miovski is allowed to come out to Spain to do the medical due to the European thing and he can train with us as well.

“However, once we go back to Aberdeen, Bojan unfortunately won’t be able to come with us because he has to do that Visa process.

“There is a lot of red tape and, without going into the politics of Brexit, it certainly hasn’t helped the football side of things.

“It has affected every industry across the UK with the red tape in terms of bringing people in to work.

“Football is no different. We don’t get any preferential treatment and we have to go through the same procedures as everyone else.

“It just adds that little bit extra time to the process.”

Aberdeen FC are sweating it out in the Spanish sun at their training camp at La Finca.  (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Ramadani’s Visa has been processed

Signed jn a £100,000 deal, Ramadani, who was a team-mate of Miovski at MTK Budapest, will join the Reds in Spain this week.

Ramadani was the first signing of Goodwin’s summer rebuild on June 8 – and three weeks later will finally meet up with the Reds.

Goodwin said: “Ramadani has been through the Visa process and that was all a success thankfully.

“He is now just waiting on receiving his passport back from the Visa department.

Albanian international Ylber Ramadani ahead of a clash with Spain in Barcelona in March 2022.
“Hopefully he can have that in his hand today or tomorrow and can join in the group on Wednesday.

“He will travel back with us to Aberdeen.”

Goodwin would love to work with Ronan at Pittodrie

Meanwhile, Goodwin admitted he would love to bring ‘terrifically talented’ Wolves midfielder Ronan to Aberdeen.

It is understood Wolves are open to selling the midfielder, who has two years left on his deal with the Premier League outfit.

Goodwin took Ronan on loan to St Mirren from Wolves last season.

He worked with the 24-year-old for eight months prior to taking over as Aberdeen gaffer in February.

Hearts are also interested in signing Ronan.

Goodwin said: “I’m not going to deny the fact that I have a lot of admiration for Connor Ronan as a player and as a person.

Jim Goodwin with Connor Ronan while he was manager of St Mirren.

“He is a terrifically talented player and won all of the player of the year awards at St Mirren last season.

“I sold St Mirren to him and told him that I would get him in that Irish set-up.

“And I banged the drum for him, although he got himself into the Ireland squad.

“I was having dialogue with the FAI (Football Association of Ireland) and making sure they came to watch Connor because he deserved the opportunity.

“We got him into the squad, but unfortunately we weren’t able to him a cap like we did with Jamie McGrath that time.

“Connor is a terrific player and has no end of admirers looking at him just now I would imagine.

“I’m not going to deny the fact that I would love to work with him again.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during training at the club’s warm weather camp in Spain. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Goodwin told target McGrath to join Aberdeen in January while still in St Mirren hotseat

Goodwin also refused to rule out a move for Republic of Ireland international midfielder McGrath later in the window.

The Dons boss worked with Goodwin at St Mirren prior to the 25-year-old’s January switch to League One champions Wigan.

McGrath knocked back the chance to move to Aberdeen, then managed by Stephen Glass, in the winter window – opting for Wigan instead.

Jim Goodwin with Jamie McGrath during his time as manager of St Mirren.

In January, Goodwin revealed he advised the player to move to Pittodrie.

McGrath netted 17 goals in the 2020-21 season from midfield under Goodwin at St Mirren.

Goodwin said: “I could name 20 players to you right now that we are looking at.

“Jamie is another hugely talented player who plays in a similar position to Connor.

“The Wigan thing hasn’t quite worked out the way I think he would have hoped.

“My advice to him way back in January was to go to Aberdeen

“I thought it was the right move for him, but he chose to go to Wigan.”

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez during a training session in Spain.  (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

McGrath has struggled to make an impact at Wigan and has made just three starts his winter window switch.

Dundee United manager Jack Ross has made McGrath one of his top summer transfer targets.

Goodwin said: “He didn’t get the game time he wanted and ended up falling out of the international set-up as well.

“That is a real kick in the teeth for him after working so hard to get back into it.

“I think he needs to go somewhere where he is going to play regularly and to be given the confidence and the freedom to play the ways he is capable of.

Aberdeen players sweating it out in the sun at the Spanish training camp. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

“I’m pretty sure he will do part of the pre-season with Wigan.

“Where he ends up on the back of that (we’ll see)… If he changes the Wigan manager’s mind, fair play to him.

“If it becomes an opportunity for us or someone else to do something, then I’m pretty sure there will be a list of potential managers out there wanting him as well.”

