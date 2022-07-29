Call for loos on key Speyside Way point after human waste found in park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Call for loos on key Speyside Way point after human waste found in park

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
July 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 29, 2022, 12:11 pm
Complaints have been made that human waste has been left at a parking area on the Speyside Way in Craigellachie.

Moray Council closed the toilets at Fiddich Park several years ago, and while there were portable ones installed for around six months in 2021 none are in place at the moment.

There are plans to repair the car park and a facility where campervan waste can be disposed of is in place.

The area is used by water sports enthusiasts enjoying the River Spey as well as walkers and cyclists.

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross has been calling for toilets to be reinstated in the area since the block was closed five years ago. He says it will benefit the environment and be more inclusive.

No loos at Fiddich Park ‘ridiculous’

Newly elected councillors Juli Harris and David Gordon are also backing the push to get facilities back in that area.

However efforts to get the council to change its position on its one toilet per community policy have been unsuccessful.

There is a public convenience on Victoria Street in Craigellachie. Therefore, the local authority is not prepared to fund one at Fiddich Park, which is about half a mile away.

But as that section of the Speyside Way has been adapted for people with mobility problems, councillors feel there should be accessible toilets there for those unable to get into the village.

Mr Ross has received complaints over the summer from constituents about human waste being left in the area.

Speyside Glenlivet councillors David Gordon, Juli Harris and Derek Ross. Photo by Jason Hedges

He said: “There are toilets in Craigellachie, but this would be considered a hub on the Speyside Way where people park their cars and go walking and go on canoeing expeditions.

“There’s not supposed to be any camping but that’s not being observed.

“Consequently there’s human waste being left.

“It’s ridiculous that in the 21st century we don’t have toilet facilities for tourists that come to the area.

“It seems that people in Speyside Glenlivet are just forgotten about.”

Ms Harris, who is SNP councillor for Speyside Glenlivet, is also the council’s equalities champion.

Moray Council equalities champion Juli Harris.

She said: “It’s disappointing in terms of the equalities agenda, but we’re continuing to press to get something done.

“Fiddich Park is a hub for the Speyside Way and a lot of locals use it.

“And this is one of the areas that can be used by disabled people because it’s quite flat.

“It’s a showcase area for Speyside and should be treated as such.

“We need to go back to the council to look at the possibility of a solution for the local community.”

Conservative councillor Mr Gordon is asking users of that section of the Speyside Way to get in touch.

Conservative councillor for Speyside Glenlivet David Gordon.

He said: “I have asked to see the equalities impact assessment that was produced before the closure of the old toilet block.

“If the current policy cannot be changed in the short term I suggest that there may be other solutions, and I encourage any interested parties to contact the council to discuss.

“I would also like to hear opinions from regular users and any current visitors of the site, the car park and that section of the Speyside Way.”

Tags

Conversation

