Call for loos on key Speyside Way point after human waste found in park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Complaints have been made that human waste has been left at a parking area on the Speyside Way in Craigellachie.

Moray Council closed the toilets at Fiddich Park several years ago, and while there were portable ones installed for around six months in 2021 none are in place at the moment.

There are plans to repair the car park and a facility where campervan waste can be disposed of is in place.

The area is used by water sports enthusiasts enjoying the River Spey as well as walkers and cyclists.

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross has been calling for toilets to be reinstated in the area since the block was closed five years ago. He says it will benefit the environment and be more inclusive.

No loos at Fiddich Park ‘ridiculous’

Newly elected councillors Juli Harris and David Gordon are also backing the push to get facilities back in that area.

However efforts to get the council to change its position on its one toilet per community policy have been unsuccessful.

There is a public convenience on Victoria Street in Craigellachie. Therefore, the local authority is not prepared to fund one at Fiddich Park, which is about half a mile away.

But as that section of the Speyside Way has been adapted for people with mobility problems, councillors feel there should be accessible toilets there for those unable to get into the village.

Mr Ross has received complaints over the summer from constituents about human waste being left in the area.

He said: “There are toilets in Craigellachie, but this would be considered a hub on the Speyside Way where people park their cars and go walking and go on canoeing expeditions.

“There’s not supposed to be any camping but that’s not being observed.

“Consequently there’s human waste being left.

“It’s ridiculous that in the 21st century we don’t have toilet facilities for tourists that come to the area.

“It seems that people in Speyside Glenlivet are just forgotten about.”

Ms Harris, who is SNP councillor for Speyside Glenlivet, is also the council’s equalities champion.

She said: “It’s disappointing in terms of the equalities agenda, but we’re continuing to press to get something done.

“Fiddich Park is a hub for the Speyside Way and a lot of locals use it.

“And this is one of the areas that can be used by disabled people because it’s quite flat.

“It’s a showcase area for Speyside and should be treated as such.

“We need to go back to the council to look at the possibility of a solution for the local community.”

Conservative councillor Mr Gordon is asking users of that section of the Speyside Way to get in touch.

He said: “I have asked to see the equalities impact assessment that was produced before the closure of the old toilet block.

“If the current policy cannot be changed in the short term I suggest that there may be other solutions, and I encourage any interested parties to contact the council to discuss.

“I would also like to hear opinions from regular users and any current visitors of the site, the car park and that section of the Speyside Way.”