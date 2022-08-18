RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons join major exercise in Australia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Typhoon fighter jets from RAF Lossiemouth have joined dozens of aircraft from across the world for a major training exercise in Australia.

More than 500 personnel from 17 nations – including the Typhoons from 6 Squadron – will train together for three weeks as part of Exercise Pitch Black.

The programme features a range of realistic, simulated threats which can be found in a modern battle-space environment.

Hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), the large force employment exercise will be carried out mainly from their bases Darwin and Tindal in the northern territory.

It will be an opportunity to test and improve force integration by utilising one of the largest training airspace areas in the world — Bradshaw Field Training Area and Delamere Air Weapons Range.

A total of 100 aircrafts from all across the world – including Australia, Indonesia, India, Singapore, Japan, Thailand and Germany among others – will take part in the exercise.

Group Captain Peter Wood, RAAF director engagement said: “International participation in Exercise Pitch Black, from within the Indo-pacific region and further abroad, provides all nations’ personnel with experience in working with aircraft, systems and work practices, in northern Australia’s unique environment that would otherwise be unfamiliar.”

‘Invaluable’ experience

Based at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, 6 Squadron is one of seven frontline Typhoon squadrons which provide quick reaction alert to protect UK airspace.

Wing Commander Noel Rees, officer commanding officer for 6 Squadron, said: “The relationship between the RAF and RAAF is a close and enduring one and we’re delighted to be invited to participate in what promises to be a very realistic and challenging exercise.

“The high-end training and complex exercise environment offered by Pitch Black combined with the opportunity to share best practise with so many other partners and allies is invaluable.

“Our presence here is also a further demonstration of the UK’s longstanding commitment to deepening cooperation and engagement in the Indo-Pacific.”