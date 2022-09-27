Moray heat banks: Council buildings could be used as warm spaces for people facing fuel poverty this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray heat banks: Council buildings could be used as warm spaces for people facing fuel poverty this winter

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
September 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn is calling for warm spaces to be made available to people struggling to heat their homes this winter.
Green councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn is calling for warm spaces to be made available to people struggling to heat their homes this winter.

Libraries and community centres in Moray could be used as warm spaces for people struggling to pay energy bills this winter.

Green councillor for Forres Draeyk van der Horn wants a list of suitable public buildings.

He also wants to look at ways the council can work with other organisations to help them provide similar spaces.

He will put forward a notice of motion at a meeting of the full Moray Council this week seeking support for the move to help combat the cost of living crisis.

Mr van der Horn is being seconded by SNP councillor for Forres, Scott Lawrence.

A similar proposal for heat hubs in Highland Council put forward by the Liberal Democrats earlier this month was rejected.

An Orkney church will be open every weekday for people to go and warm up without having to have the heating on at home.

Heat banks call

In the motion Mr van der Horn said: “Many this winter are expected to choose between eating or heating. There are real fears that people will freeze at home as bills are unaffordable for many.

“The recent energy price guarantee price places a limit of £2,500 on household energy bills. This figure is still more than double the level of bills for households last winter.

“People fear they will not be able to turn on their heating.

“Meanwhile, with inflation climbing hitting costs of food and fuel and recession looming, there are significant strains on struggling households.”

It is estimated the number of UK households in fuel poverty could rise to more than 12 million in January.

People will freeze at home

A household is defined as being in fuel poverty if it spends more than 10% of its income on fuel costs and there are insufficient funds left to maintain an adequate standard of living.

Heat banks will be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
Frank Kinnis and two others were attacked in Elgin woodland. Photo by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Mental health response to man who went on to kill Elgin dog walker Frank…
0
Gordon and Sandra McKandie have donated defibrillators for all road policing units in Scotland.
Lifesaving nationwide legacy for Moray teen killed while cycling as family donate further 56…
0
Signage proposed at former Poundstretcher site.
Poundland aims to open temporary Elgin store inside vacant Poundstretcher shop before Christmas during…
0
Craigellachie Bridge lit up at night
World famous Craigellachie Bridge risked going dark as energy bills for lights quadrupled
0
nhs grampian
NHS Grampian warns of 'extremely long waits' at hospitals due to large number of…
0
SUNDAY FOR MONDAY: Burgie International Horse Trial, Event Organiser, Polly Lochore. Pic By: Bobby Nelson.
When Olympians and Royalty flocked to Moray for the Burgie horse trials
0
To go with story by David Proctor. School gates across the north-east could remain shut after the summer break due to support staff walking out. Council workers in the Unison in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have opted to take industrial action in August over a 2% pay increase offered to them by Cosla ? the body representing local authorities. Janitorial staff and school cleaners will down tools with the dates for the strikes still to be confirmed. It could mean parents are left to scramble to find childcare if the summer holidays are effectively extended by the walk out. Picture shows; A school with a closure sign hanging on its gate.. Unknown. Supplied by DCT Graphics team Date; Unknown
POLL: Should teachers go on strike?
2
Tim Eagle could return as a Buckie councillor.
Buckie by-election: Tim Eagle launches comeback bid for Moray Tories
0
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sex tape leaker and a seagull stamper

More from Press and Journal

stoneywood paper mill
'Sad way to end long career': Stoneywood paper mill workers to take legal action…
0
Glen Sannox. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
CMal say 'no evidence' of allegations made in upcoming BBC Disclosure documentary
0
Ben Taylor has been named locally as the young man who died in a crash on South Deeside Road. Supplied by Track and Street Grampian.
Teenager killed in Aberdeen crash remembered for 'cheeky, massive smile'
0
Dr Victor Velecela standing in running gear in the park getting ready for his maraton to raise money for heart disease research
Aberdeen University researcher to run marathon in memory of loved ones who died of…
0
David Blair is organising the protest at the Plainstones. Supplied by David Blair.
Cost-of-living protests to be held in Elgin and Aberdeen this weekend
0
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution?s closing speech. The last utterance of Renee MacRae when she was alive was a ?blood-curdling scream? in the dark, a jury has been told. Picture shows; Renee and Andrew MacRae. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder trial: Jury invited to convict 80-year-old in prosecution's closing speech

Editor's Picks