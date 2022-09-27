Moray heat banks: Council buildings could be used as warm spaces for people facing fuel poverty this winter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Libraries and community centres in Moray could be used as warm spaces for people struggling to pay energy bills this winter.

Green councillor for Forres Draeyk van der Horn wants a list of suitable public buildings.

He also wants to look at ways the council can work with other organisations to help them provide similar spaces.

He will put forward a notice of motion at a meeting of the full Moray Council this week seeking support for the move to help combat the cost of living crisis.

Mr van der Horn is being seconded by SNP councillor for Forres, Scott Lawrence.

A similar proposal for heat hubs in Highland Council put forward by the Liberal Democrats earlier this month was rejected.

An Orkney church will be open every weekday for people to go and warm up without having to have the heating on at home.

Heat banks call

In the motion Mr van der Horn said: “Many this winter are expected to choose between eating or heating. There are real fears that people will freeze at home as bills are unaffordable for many.

“The recent energy price guarantee price places a limit of £2,500 on household energy bills. This figure is still more than double the level of bills for households last winter.

“People fear they will not be able to turn on their heating.

“Meanwhile, with inflation climbing hitting costs of food and fuel and recession looming, there are significant strains on struggling households.”

It is estimated the number of UK households in fuel poverty could rise to more than 12 million in January.

People will freeze at home

A household is defined as being in fuel poverty if it spends more than 10% of its income on fuel costs and there are insufficient funds left to maintain an adequate standard of living.

Heat banks will be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday.