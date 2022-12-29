Court date confirmed for appeal over Moray Council’s decision to approve housing development on Portessie woodland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A court date has been set for a campaigner’s appeal over Moray Council’s decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.

In March 2020, an application from Morlich Homes to build seven houses on woodland adjacent to number 1-5 Station Road, Portessie, was approved by Moray Council’s planning review body.

The developer had appealed against an earlier decision to refuse.

In a five to three vote, the scheme was approved.

This came despite it contravening six key policies in the Moray local development plan.

Court battle over Portessie housing

A majority of councillors agreed that this was an “acceptable departure” based on “community benefit”, in terms of housing and the school roll.

Some Portessie residents remain up in arms about their woodland and wildlife being bulldozed to make way for new houses.

Earlier this year, lawyers lodged an appeal to the Court of Session over the Moray local review body’s decision.

They are representing Save Slochy Woodlands campaign group member Robert Bruce in the case.

It is understood he has been awarded legal aid for the case.

Claims Buckie councillor breached code of conduct

Now Mr Bruce’s representatives will now appear at Parliament House in Edinburgh on Tuesday, February 7.

Moray Council have confirmed that they have had to instruct external solicitors and counsel for this Court of Session case.

In October 2021, Buckie councillor Gordon Cowie was reported to the ethical standards commissioner over claims he broke the rules during a planning meeting.

The group claimed that councillor Gordon Cowie had fallen foul of the councillor’s code of conduct.

Specifically, they alleged Mr Cowie failed to declare a personal relationship with Morlich Homes director Charles Milne.

Charles Milne: ‘It is 100% above board’

Charles Milne, who also serves as a deputy Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire, said there had been “no wrongdoing whatsoever”.

At the time, he told The P&J: “I’m happy for this to be reviewed so that the true facts will come out.

“It is 100% above board.”

Since then the Standards Commissioner has decided to take no action against the former councillor.

A spokesman said it was not “necessary or appropriate” to take the matter further as no breach of the code of conduct had been found.

