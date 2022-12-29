Court date confirmed for appeal over Moray Council’s decision to approve housing development on Portessie woodland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Court date confirmed for appeal over Moray Council’s decision to approve housing development on Portessie woodland

By Sean McAngus
December 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 29, 2022, 3:00 pm
A court date has been set for a campaigner’s appeal over Moray Council’s decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.

In March 2020, an application from Morlich Homes to build seven houses on woodland adjacent to number 1-5 Station Road, Portessie, was approved by Moray Council’s planning review body.

The developer had appealed against an earlier decision to refuse.

In a five to three vote, the scheme was approved.

This came despite it contravening six key policies in the Moray local development plan.

Court battle over Portessie housing

A majority of councillors agreed that this was an “acceptable departure” based on “community benefit”, in terms of housing and the school roll.

Some Portessie residents remain up in arms about their woodland and wildlife being bulldozed to make way for new houses.

Earlier this year, lawyers lodged an appeal to the Court of Session over the Moray local review body’s decision.

Artist impression of the homes. Image: Morlich Homes

They are representing Save Slochy Woodlands campaign group member Robert Bruce in the case.

It is understood he has been awarded legal aid for the case.

Claims Buckie councillor breached code of conduct

Now Mr Bruce’s representatives will now appear at Parliament House in Edinburgh on Tuesday, February 7.

Moray Council have confirmed that they have had to instruct external solicitors and counsel for this Court of Session case.

In October 2021, Buckie councillor Gordon Cowie was reported to the ethical standards commissioner over claims he broke the rules during a planning meeting.

The group claimed that councillor Gordon Cowie had fallen foul of the councillor’s code of conduct.

Specifically, they alleged Mr Cowie failed to declare a personal relationship with Morlich Homes director Charles Milne.

Charles Milne: ‘It is 100% above board’

Charles Milne, who also serves as a deputy Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire, said there had been “no wrongdoing whatsoever”.

At the time, he told The P&J: “I’m happy for this to be reviewed so that the true facts will come out.

“It is 100% above board.”

Since then the Standards Commissioner has decided to take no action against the former councillor.

A spokesman said it was not “necessary or appropriate” to take the matter further as no breach of the code of conduct had been found.

Got a story?

If you have a Moray story that needs to be told, get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk or by calling 07813 400566.

