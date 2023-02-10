Bob Cherry: Former Moray leisure director and Forres in Bloom organiser

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robert Cherry, a former director of recreation, leisure and tourism with the then Moray District Council, has died aged 90.

He also introduced the Britain in Bloom competition to Forres, which later evolved into Forres in Bloom.

Robert, known as Bob, had a background in teaching and had moved to Forres to set up Forres House community centre with his wife Aline.

Local authority career

From there he became recreation director at the council and shaped the many parks and public areas of Moray.

Bob was born in Ulswick, Cumbria, on September 3 1932 to Billy and Mamie. His father was an agricultural worker and the family travelled the length of England for work.

They spent a period in Kent before moving to County Durham where Bob spent most of his childhood and school years.

Passion for outdoors

Even at a young age, he displayed an affection for the outdoors and was more at home in the fields and forests than the classroom.

It was on his seventh birthday that war was declared and from then onwards, Bob was reticent to celebrate his birthday.

As the war progressed he joined the Scouts and was proud to have attended the first post-war jamboree in France when he had become a Scout leader.

Marriage and family

It was through the Scouts in Durham that he met Aline. They married at Durham in August 1958 and went on to have two of a family, Susan and Chris.

Bob began training as a teacher at Newcastle University and completed it at York University.

He returned to Durham where he soon discovered that his true vocation was youth work.

Bob gained youth work qualifications and went on to hold posts across England.

Forres move

His final move was to pioneer youth work at Forres House which, in turn, led to his senior management post with the council.

He retired in 1990 and together with Aline, enjoyed holidays across Europe and the United States.

Throughout his life, he retained his interest in gardening, nature and wildlife and was at most at home living in Forres with its easy access to the sea, rivers and hills.

