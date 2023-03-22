‘I can be myself’: How joining the Beavers has transformed the life of little Louis Ross

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

He is only seven, but Louis Ross has already faced many challenges in his life.

However, it hasn’t stopped his infectious smile.

Before his birth in August 2015, doctors diagnosed Louis with hydrocephalus – a build-up of fluid putting pressure on the brain.

His parents Charlie and Margaret were offered a medical termination – which angered them because he was “their baby no matter what”.

Once born, Louis underwent two brain surgeries, one of which was a permanent shunt in his brain to drain away excess fluid.

His tough start in life has left him facing challenges – but in recent years, he has found “another family” at his local Beavers.

Challenges posed by the condition

Louis’s hydrocephaly has resulted in conditions such as cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and types of muscle paralysis and tightness.

Despite the challenges, mother Margaret says it is important to focus on his abilities rather than his disabilities.

She said: “At 14 months it became clear something was different with Louis.

“He didn’t really use his left side and his leg dragged.

“A specialist confirmed Louis left leg was 2cm shorter than his right and he also had Cerebral palsy and was Hemiplegic on his left side.

“Life has not been without its challenges for Louis.

“In our home, we focus on what he can do.”

Benefits of joining Beavers

In August 2020, Louis joined 1st Elgin Beavers.

His mum Margaret describes the move as “life changing” for Louis.

She said: “As a mother, I want Louis to get as many opportunities as possible.

“We had tried other groups but everyone seemed intimidated because of his health.

“When I emailed Beaver leader Debbie Rigby about him joining and she was completely unfazed about all the health things.”

It has given him new life and helped his social skills. Margaret Ross

She added: “The whole pack instantly accepted Louis.

“Nothing was too much and on the evenings when he is completely exhausted the leaders are amazing.

“Everything is done at Louis’s pace and they focus on Louis’s abilities, not his disabilities which as a family means everything.

“We are very much about enabling Louis.

“It has given him new life and helped his social skills.”

Surprise electric wheelchair

Last year, 1st Elgin Scouts purchased a 4×4 electric wheelchair and trailer after receiving funding from the People’s Postcode Trust.

Margaret said: “There was a sponsored walk taking place and it became clear that it would be unsuitable for Louis even using his wheelchair.

“It was the first thing he had to miss out on. We got a call from Scout leader Andre Govier and he never wanted Louis to be left out again.

“He told us about requesting funding for an electric all-terrain wheelchair that Louis and the wider community would be able to take advantage of.

“It honestly took us so much by surprise. We are very grateful about it.”

‘Forever grateful’

Margaret says in an effort for the family to give something back to the group, Charlie is now a leader.

She added: ” We are forever grateful for everything they are doing.

“It will be hard to pay back fully how much they have done for us.

“Charlie is volunteering there to give a bit back.”

Youngster embracing the challenges

Despite the setbacks and struggles, Louis is refusing to let them get in the way. He is thriving at Beavers.

Louis said: “At Beavers, I can be myself and have fun.

“We support each other and it feels like another family.

“It has given me a sense of freedom and I enjoy hanging out in my den I built.”

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Elgin? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

Got a story?

Do you have a Moray story you want to share?

Get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@pressandjournal.co.uk or calling 07813 400566.