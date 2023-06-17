Hundreds of campaigners outnumber far right group holding anti-immigration rally in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Hundreds of campaigners outnumber far right group holding anti-immigration rally in Elgin

There was a heavy police presence in Elgin.

By Sean McAngus
Anti fascists. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Anti fascists. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Hundreds of anti fascists outnumbered members of a far right group who held an anti-immigration rally in Elgin town centre.

Around seven members of the Highland Division stood with banners and t-shirts in protest at the housing of asylum seekers in hotels.

The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin is currently housing asylum seekers as part of a Home Office programme.

A former soldier Alek Yerbury was the main speaker at an anti-immigration rally in Elgin today.<br />Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The main speaker was Alek Yerbury, who styles himself on Adolf Hitler.

The former soldier has previously hit the headlines for reportedly calling for the use of firearms on migrants in Belarus.

Yerbury has been involved with similar marches in places including Skegness and Hull.

His attempts at speeches were drowned out by chants of “refugees are welcome” and “fascist scum”.

Hundreds turn out in protest of anti-immigration rally in Elgin, as well as a strong police presence.<br />Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It was certainly a tense atmosphere at times.

A 17-year-old man was arrested by police. He was later issued with police warning.

Police put a fence up around the Highland Division as anti-fascist protesters surrounded the far right group.

More than 40 police officers were present.

Anti fascists. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

On the rally, Alek said: “I was invited to come here to help people with the campaign.

“We are trying to create change.”

When pushed about being a fascist, he replied: “Anti-fascism are words from the past, we need to move forward.”

Anti-fascist community event

Hundreds attended a vigil at the Plainstones in response to the rally.

It was held by the Moray Trades Union Council with support from Stand Up to Racism, the Scottish Trades Union Congress and Pax Christi Scotland.

A Moray Trades Union Council spokesperson said: “Thanks for the 100 or so people for coming to our peaceful counter vigil.

“We condemn any violence.

“We made it clear we wanted to keep Elgin High Street open and inclusive for all members of the community including those not involved.

“At the Plainstones, we were glad to be able to organise a space for people who peacefully protest against the fascists.”

‘Proud of the community’

Moray councillor and SNP group co-leader Graham Leadbitter hailed people for coming out in their large numbers to show support for refugees.

He said: “I’m proud of the community coming out in support of refugees.

“The support they have shown over the years has been amazing.

“The small group of hateful fascist will not be welcomed.”

Meanwhile, Jim Bolt from Elgin who attended said: “It is very encouraging to see people not just from Elgin but even from Dundee in support of refugees.

“There is freedom of speech, but when you have someone like Alek Yerbury calling for firearms to be used on immigrants it shouldn’t be allowed.

“The Highland Division should be shut down.”

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Elgin? Then join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Craft beer fans soaked in the sun, music and atmosphere at the last day of the Midsummer Beer Happening. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Festivalgoers turn out in Hawaiian shirts for last day of Midsummer Beer Happening
Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
In pictures: Thousands celebrate 93rd anniversary of Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games
Competitors and heavy athletes went head to head at this year's Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games as thousands enjoyed themselves in the sun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
King Charles praises 'fine traditions' in Oldmeldrum as the Sunshine Games make a glorious…
Blue-green algae scum sits on top of a pond.
Visitors warned after blue-green algae found in Fort Augustus loch
Hundreds turn out in protest of anti-immigration rally in Elgin, as well as a strong police presence. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Teenager arrested in connection with assault at anti-immigrant rally in Elgin
Ryan Luckhurst of Inver Ross who completed 6 events at the Highland Rally.
Inver Ross member to compete at RHS
A purple ScotRail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.
Inverness train services disrupted by signalling fault
Short-term measures have been taken to ensure public water flows on Skye.
Emergency measures authorised to keep public water supply flowing on Skye
David and Susan Johnstone manage Ballindalloch Home Farm.
Speyside farm to host technical sheep event
Baltasound Junior High School in Unst is the first school in Shetland to be accredited by Scottish Book Trust as a Reading School. Image: Shetland Islands Council.
Shetland school leading the charge on childhood reading

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]