Hundreds of campaigners outnumber far right group holding anti-immigration rally in Elgin

Hundreds of anti fascists outnumbered members of a far right group who held an anti-immigration rally in Elgin town centre.

Around seven members of the Highland Division stood with banners and t-shirts in protest at the housing of asylum seekers in hotels.

The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin is currently housing asylum seekers as part of a Home Office programme.

The main speaker was Alek Yerbury, who styles himself on Adolf Hitler.

The former soldier has previously hit the headlines for reportedly calling for the use of firearms on migrants in Belarus.

Yerbury has been involved with similar marches in places including Skegness and Hull.

His attempts at speeches were drowned out by chants of “refugees are welcome” and “fascist scum”.

It was certainly a tense atmosphere at times.

A 17-year-old man was arrested by police. He was later issued with police warning.

Police put a fence up around the Highland Division as anti-fascist protesters surrounded the far right group.

More than 40 police officers were present.

On the rally, Alek said: “I was invited to come here to help people with the campaign.

“We are trying to create change.”

When pushed about being a fascist, he replied: “Anti-fascism are words from the past, we need to move forward.”

Anti-fascist community event

Hundreds attended a vigil at the Plainstones in response to the rally.

It was held by the Moray Trades Union Council with support from Stand Up to Racism, the Scottish Trades Union Congress and Pax Christi Scotland.

A Moray Trades Union Council spokesperson said: “Thanks for the 100 or so people for coming to our peaceful counter vigil.

“We condemn any violence.

“We made it clear we wanted to keep Elgin High Street open and inclusive for all members of the community including those not involved.

“At the Plainstones, we were glad to be able to organise a space for people who peacefully protest against the fascists.”

‘Proud of the community’

Moray councillor and SNP group co-leader Graham Leadbitter hailed people for coming out in their large numbers to show support for refugees.

He said: “I’m proud of the community coming out in support of refugees.

“The support they have shown over the years has been amazing.

“The small group of hateful fascist will not be welcomed.”

Meanwhile, Jim Bolt from Elgin who attended said: “It is very encouraging to see people not just from Elgin but even from Dundee in support of refugees.

“There is freedom of speech, but when you have someone like Alek Yerbury calling for firearms to be used on immigrants it shouldn’t be allowed.

“The Highland Division should be shut down.”

