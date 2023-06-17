Teenager arrested in connection with assault at anti-immigrant rally in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with assault during an anti-immigrant rally in Elgin.

There was a large police presence at the rally, organised by far-right group Highland Division, at the Plainstones on Saturday afternoon.

Former soldier Alek Yerbury, who styles himself on Adolf Hitler, was the keynote speaker.

More than 100 people descended on Elgin’s High Street to protest against the rally.

One 17-year-old was arrested in connection with an assault during the event.

He has been issued with a recorded police warning.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were in attendance at a planned protest in Elgin on Saturday, June 17.

“A 17-year-old male youth was arrested in connection with assault. He was issued with a recorded police warning.”