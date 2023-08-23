George Elder: Moray barley farmer who supplied whisky industry dies at 71

Moray farmer George Elder of Barleymill, Brodie, has died aged 71.

He took great pride in producing quality malting barley for the whisky industry and was always an unofficial ambassador for the industry during his travels across the world.

George had also served as a retained firefighter in Moray and was a keen sportsman.

He was born in Arbroath in June 1952 to George and Alice Elder and grew up with sister Ann, Maureen and the late Margaret.

George senior was a farm manager for the Smedleys canning company at Grange of Barry, Carnoustie, producing soft fruit and vegetables for its factories in Dundee and Blairgowrie.

Move to Moray

The family often holidayed in Nairn and were fond of the Moray coast so when Barleymill Farm became available, his father bought it in 1956.

He started growing soft fruit, supplying local shops and Baxters of Fochabers.

He also bred horses and George shared this interest and was a member of Moray branch of the Pony Club. During his teenage years he competed throughout Scotland in show jumping competitions.

George was educated at Dyke Primary School and Forres Academy. On leaving school he joined his father on the farm growing a variety of crops.

He was a member of Forres Young Farmers and was selected to go to Canada on a Young Farmers exchange tour and spent three months working and living with host families.

It was through the Young Farmers that he met his wife Kate and they married in 1978. They had two sons Hugh and Gavin who always helped out at busy times on the farm.

Award-winning crops

George grew malting barley for Highland Grain and won prizes for the quality of the barley on a number of occasions.

He was dedicated to his family and was a very proud grandparent of his three grandchildren who loved sitting on the tractor with him.

His son, Hugh, said: “My father was a volunteer firefighter for a few years and he enjoyed the winter sports of curling and skiing.

“He was a very sociable person and loved to travel and meet new people and would always promote Scottish whisky production in the conversations he had with people across the globe.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.