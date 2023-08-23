George Elder: Moray barley farmer who supplied whisky industry dies at 71

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Elder: Moray barley farmer who supplied whisky industry dies at 71

By Chris Ferguson
George Elder of Brodie
Moray farmer George Elder of Barleymill, Brodie, has died aged 71.

He took great pride in producing quality malting barley for the whisky industry and was always an unofficial ambassador for the industry during his travels across the world.

George had also served as a retained firefighter in Moray and was a keen sportsman.

He was born in Arbroath in June 1952 to George and Alice Elder and grew up with sister Ann, Maureen and the late Margaret.

George senior was a farm manager for the Smedleys canning company at Grange of Barry, Carnoustie, producing soft fruit and vegetables for its factories in Dundee and Blairgowrie.

Move to Moray

The family often holidayed in Nairn and were fond of the Moray coast so when Barleymill Farm became available, his father bought it in 1956.

He started growing soft fruit, supplying local shops and Baxters of Fochabers.

He also bred horses and George shared this interest and was a member of Moray branch of the Pony Club. During his teenage years he competed throughout Scotland in show jumping competitions.

George Elder with a horse.
George Elder was a keen horseman from a young age.

George was educated at Dyke Primary School and Forres Academy. On leaving school he joined his father on the farm growing a variety of crops.

He was a member of Forres Young Farmers and was selected to go to Canada on a Young Farmers exchange tour and spent three months working and living with host families.

It was through the Young Farmers that he met his wife Kate and they married in 1978. They had two sons Hugh and Gavin who always helped out at busy times on the farm.

Award-winning crops

George grew malting barley for Highland Grain and won prizes for the quality of the barley on a number of occasions.

He was dedicated to his family and was a very proud grandparent of his three grandchildren who loved sitting on the tractor with him.

His son, Hugh, said: “My father was a volunteer firefighter for a few years and he enjoyed the winter sports of curling and skiing.

“He was a very sociable person and loved to travel and meet new people and would always promote Scottish whisky production in the conversations he had with people across the globe.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

