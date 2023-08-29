Plans stall on new recycling centre for Elgin

A new recycling centre for Elgin has been put on the back burner.

Funds of £800,000 were set aside to buy land in or around the town to replace the site at Chanonry.

But that money has been removed from Moray Council’s capital plan.

It follows two failed applications to the Scottish Government Recycling Improvement Fund.

The issue was brought up at a meeting of the corporate committee on Tuesday.

‘Disappointing’

Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter asked if the project should stay in the plan so other funding options can be explored.

However deputy chief executive Rhona Gunn said: “That fund is very heavily committed. And it’s viewed as highly unlikely that a further bid would be successful.

“Which creates a challenge in terms of the capital cost of securing a site for a new waste recycling centre.

“What is currently available are small grants through the infrastructure fund.

“But nothing of the scale that would be required to provide an alternative site.”

She added officers were continuing to look at options, keeping in mind the council’s financial position.

Around £20 million in savings needs to be made over the next two years to balance the budget.

But the Chanonry site is cramped, and people have to book slots online so staff can manage traffic safely.

A new centre would give a charity the opportunity to run a service where people can drop off furniture and other items to be sold on.

Cramped conditions at Chanonry

Social enterprise Waste Busters runs a similar operation at the recycling centre in Forres.

A new site to replace Chanonry has been sought for years.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Leadbitter felt residents in Elgin and across Moray were aware of the need to reduce, re-use and recycle their waste.

He said: “Therefore it’s disappointing that the funding bid to support a new household waste recycling centre was unsuccessful on this occasion, resulting in the project being on hold.

“There may well be future funding opportunities to bid for what would enable a much needed expanded new recycling centre to be taken forward.

“And to support the desire of residents to do their bit to reduce waste and support efforts to tackle climate change impacts.”

For more Elgin updates and stories, join our local Facebook group.