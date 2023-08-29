Plans stall on new recycling centre for Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Plans stall on new recycling centre for Elgin

Funds totalling £800,000 were set aside to buy land in or around the town to replace the current site at Chanonry.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Plans to replace the Chanonry household waste recycling centre in Elgin have stalled. Image: Moray Council
Plans to replace the Chanonry household waste recycling centre in Elgin have stalled. Image: Moray Council

A new recycling centre for Elgin has been put on the back burner.

Funds of £800,000 were set aside to buy land in or around the town to replace the site at Chanonry.

But that money has been removed from Moray Council’s capital plan.

It follows two failed applications to the Scottish Government Recycling Improvement Fund.

The issue was brought up at a meeting of the corporate committee on Tuesday.

‘Disappointing’

Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter asked if the project should stay in the plan so other funding options can be explored.

However deputy chief executive Rhona Gunn said: “That fund is very heavily committed. And it’s viewed as highly unlikely that a further bid would be successful.

“Which creates a challenge in terms of the capital cost of securing a site for a new waste recycling centre.

“What is currently available are small grants through the infrastructure fund.

“But nothing of the scale that would be required to provide an alternative site.”

Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added officers were continuing to look at options, keeping in mind the council’s financial position.

Around £20 million in savings needs to be made over the next two years to balance the budget.

But the Chanonry site is cramped, and people have to book slots online so staff can manage traffic safely.

A new centre would give a charity the opportunity to run a service where people can drop off furniture and other items to be sold on.

Cramped conditions at Chanonry

Social enterprise Waste Busters runs a similar operation at the recycling centre in Forres.

A new site to replace Chanonry has been sought for years.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Leadbitter felt residents in Elgin and across Moray were aware of the need to reduce, re-use and recycle their waste.

He said: “Therefore it’s disappointing that the funding bid to support a new household waste recycling centre was unsuccessful on this occasion, resulting in the project being on hold.

Chanonry recycling centre in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“There may well be future funding opportunities to bid for what would enable a much needed expanded new recycling centre to be taken forward.

“And to support the desire of residents to do their bit to reduce waste and support efforts to tackle climate change impacts.”

For more Elgin updates and stories, join our local Facebook group.

More from Moray

Elgin South councillor John Divers says he has received fewer complaints about gulls since sonar devices were installed in the town. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sonar devices are helping to curb Elgin's urban gull problems, trial shows
Exterior of Dr Gray's Hospital behind trees
Moray women to be transferred to give birth in Inverness rather than Aberdeen
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Costa was caught with IIC on his mobile. Picture shows; Sergio Costa. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 04/07/2023
Dufftown man who gave thumbs up to sick image of child spared jail
Eight-year-old Charley Riley, a pupil of Dyke Primary School chose Bus Lightyear as the name for the bus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
To infinity... and beyond: Three months on, how has Moray’s newest bus service fared?
Holy Trinity Scottish Episcopal Church 
In full: The 22 venues in Moray taking part in Doors Open Day 2023
House for sale in the city centre of Aberdeen for under £80k.
Four properties under £80,000 in Aberdeen, Moray and the Highlands
BBC TV Critical Incident programme highlighted the rescue by the RAF in rough seas in the mid Atlantic. An Atlas A400 m and a Poseidon raced to the scene.
BBC's Critical Incident shines spotlight on RAF Lossiemouth during 'challenging' Atlantic yacht rescue
Boats at Buckie harbour on a calm day with blue sky.
Boys, 13 and 15, charged after flares stolen and set off at Buckie harbour
An ambulance parked outside Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin
When is the busiest time at A&E?
Ben Laing, right, with his co-director and father, Neil, at Threaplands Garden Centre, near Elgin.
Life-saving transplant set Moray man on road to entrepreneurship

Conversation