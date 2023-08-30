Moray Council’s head of procurement knew nothing about £235k nursery units purchase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray Council’s head of procurement knew nothing about £235k nursery units purchase

The units were purchased to house children attending Aberlour Primary School nursery during a £1 million refurbishment.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Derek Ross says the debacle over the £235k temporary nursery cabins has been 'very distressing'. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council’s head of procurement knew nothing about a pair of cabins bought for around £235,000.

The cabins were purchased to house children attending Aberlour Primary School nursery during a £1 million refurbishment.

However, the units were never used for that purpose, and the council is now looking to sell them.

The issue was revealed during discussions on the council’s annual procurement report.

‘We didn’t know anything about’ Aberlour nursery cabins

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross highlighted a section of the document stating procedures must be followed by all officers without exception.

And that tender opportunities should be fair and transparent.

He said: “We’ve had a case in this council where that has clearly not been adhered to.

“I hope when the audit and scrutiny committee looks at this, they look at the procurement of the cabins in the early learning sector for Aberlour.

“Because it was most distressing, and very distressing for the public that this has been allowed to happen.”

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross.
Mr Ross also asked if there was any progress in selling the cabins and recouping some of the money spent.

Payments manager Diane Beattie told the meeting her department checks all regulated contracts, as anything over £50,000 has to be supported by a procurement officer.

She said: “The incident you refer to never reached procurement. We didn’t know anything about it.

“Normally our workload is determined by the annual procurement plan, but not everything can be planned.

‘Very distressing’

“About 60% of our work at the moment is unplanned, so we expect officers to request support from ourselves when work is under way.

“Unfortunately in the incident you’re talking about, it never came in our direction.”

Findings from an investigation into the purchase of the units recommended selling them as a matter of urgency.

Discussions have been held with a couple of local authorities, but it is not known if the cabins have been sold or not.

The exterior of Aberlour Primary School nursery.
Aberlour Primary School nursery refurbishment is part of Moray Council’s £55 million expansion of its early years service.

It is being carried out to provide 1,140 hours of childcare for three- to five-year-olds and eligible two-year-olds, which is a Scottish Government priority.

But £340,00 was already spent on the project before any work started on site.

That figure includes replacement doors bought to comply with building regulations costing £14,000.

A further £2,000 was spent having them delivered to a council depot in Keith.

Councillors kept in the dark

Nursery children and staff relocated to nearby Speyside High School at the start of the new term.

They are expected to stay there for around eight weeks for the work to be completed.

Major refurbishment of the nursery was supposed to begin in August 2020.

But because of the pandemic, that was rescheduled to start before the end of 2021.

An order to buy the temporary cabins was issued in March 2021.

Exterior of Moray Council HQ.
The idea was one of the units would be sited in the grounds of Aberlour Primary and the other at Speyside High.

In May 2021 safety issued were highlighted over the classroom at the secondary school being near the car park.

That along with budget pressures delayed the project further.

In November 2022, councillors complained they had been left in the dark on a proposal to set up a temporary outdoor nursery in Aberlour.

Yurts were to be placed in a field next to the cemetery.

Budget pressures

The idea was to move the children there for a six-month period between the Easter and October holidays this year so work could be carried out.

But a planning application for the outdoor nursery was withdrawn in December following fears over flooding and road safety.

In February this year an investigation into the project was called after councillors raised issued with procedures followed by officers.

It emerged the cabins were being kept at a site at Kintore in Aberdeenshire, at a cost to the council £90 a week.

Conversation