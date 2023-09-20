Halifax announce closure of only branch in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Halifax announce closure of only branch in Aberdeen

Bosses have blamed a reduction in footfall for their move towards online banking.

By Michelle Henderson
Blue and white Halifax logo in the shape of an X.
Halifax bosses have unveiled plans to close the firm's Union Street branch next year. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Halifax has announced plans to close its only Aberdeen branch in the New Year.

Bosses have earmarked the city’s Union Street branch for closure following a reduction in walk-ins.

The branch, which is the only one of its kind in the Granite City, will close on January 11.

The announcement comes just three months after Lloyds Banking Group, operators of the firm, confirmed plans to carry out another round of bank closures.

A total of 53 Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Lloyds Bank branches are facing the axe in 2024.

Bosses have blamed a reduction in footfall for their move towards online banking, with 79% of customers already using other means of banking.

In a statement, a Halifax spokeswoman: “As many customers now choose to bank online or through their mobile app, visits to our Aberdeen branch have fallen over recent years.

“The local Post Office offers everyday banking, with cash also available at close by free-to-use ATMs, alongside other ways to bank such as online, phone and mobile banking services.”

Bank of Scotland to open their doors to customers

In the new year, Halifax customers will be forced to adapt their way of banking.

Aberdonians will be able to complete transactions at any Bank of Scotland branch, including the city’s Upperkirkgate premises.

Bank of Scotland falls under the Lloyds Banking Group Umbrella.

Alternatively, customers can turn to the Post Office for everyday banking services, local ATM machines or embrace mobile or telephone banking.

Halifax bosses have stressed a total of 21 free-to-use ATM machines are in operation within a quarter of a mile of the existing branch.

