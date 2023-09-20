Halifax announce closure of only branch in Aberdeen

Halifax has announced plans to close its only Aberdeen branch in the New Year.

Bosses have earmarked the city’s Union Street branch for closure following a reduction in walk-ins.

The branch, which is the only one of its kind in the Granite City, will close on January 11.

The announcement comes just three months after Lloyds Banking Group, operators of the firm, confirmed plans to carry out another round of bank closures.

A total of 53 Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Lloyds Bank branches are facing the axe in 2024.

Bosses have blamed a reduction in footfall for their move towards online banking, with 79% of customers already using other means of banking.

In a statement, a Halifax spokeswoman: “As many customers now choose to bank online or through their mobile app, visits to our Aberdeen branch have fallen over recent years.

“The local Post Office offers everyday banking, with cash also available at close by free-to-use ATMs, alongside other ways to bank such as online, phone and mobile banking services.”

Bank of Scotland to open their doors to customers

In the new year, Halifax customers will be forced to adapt their way of banking.

Aberdonians will be able to complete transactions at any Bank of Scotland branch, including the city’s Upperkirkgate premises.

Bank of Scotland falls under the Lloyds Banking Group Umbrella.

Alternatively, customers can turn to the Post Office for everyday banking services, local ATM machines or embrace mobile or telephone banking.

Halifax bosses have stressed a total of 21 free-to-use ATM machines are in operation within a quarter of a mile of the existing branch.