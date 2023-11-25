DRONE VIDEO: Craigellachie Bridge as you’ve never seen it before

From the sky, our photographer Jason Hedges takes a unique look at one of Moray’s best beauty spots – Craigellachie Bridge.

Nestled in woodland near the village of Aberlour, it is perhaps an unlikely gem in the region’s crown. But the cast iron structure, the work of renowned civil engineer Thomas Telford, attracts the interest from tourists and locals alike who marvel at its design.

The structure’s iconic profile has led to it being featured in products including Royal Mail stamps and bottles of Spey Valley Lager.

Built in 1814, the bridge was in continual use until the 1960s, when it was closed for major refurbishment. A 14-ton restriction was later placed on it to protect both motorists and the structure itself.

It was only replaced as a crossing in the early 1970s, when a concrete bridge carrying the A941 over the Spey was constructed.

It remains open, however, to the public and cyclists and is maintained by Moray Council. This is despite the modern owners of the bridge being unknown and future ownership being unclear.

The bridge itself is believed to be the oldest surviving example of it’s architect’s lozenge-lattice arch design.

Telford, who was born in Westerkirk in 1757, was raised in poverty before becoming an apprentice stonemason as a teenager.

He cast Craigellachie Bridge in sections in Wales before transporting them to the Moray Firth. From there, they were taken to its current location.

Jason, who passes the bridge regularly as he covers jobs in and around Moray, spent an afternoon with drone in hand to capture the unseen side of the structure.

His sweeping panoramas show how the structure straddles the River Spey and evidences the ongoing works of the local authority to keep it pristine.