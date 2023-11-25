DRONE VIDEO: Craigellachie Bridge as you’ve never seen it before

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

DRONE VIDEO: Craigellachie Bridge as you’ve never seen it before

Our photographer flies over one of the Moray region's most iconic places.

By AV Team
Craigellachie Bridge in Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Craigellachie Bridge in Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

From the sky, our photographer Jason Hedges takes a unique look at one of Moray’s best beauty spots – Craigellachie Bridge.

Nestled in woodland near the village of Aberlour, it is perhaps an unlikely gem in the region’s crown. But the cast iron structure, the work of renowned civil engineer Thomas Telford, attracts the interest from tourists and locals alike who marvel at its design.

The structure’s iconic profile has led to it being featured in products including Royal Mail stamps and bottles of Spey Valley Lager.

Built in 1814, the bridge was in continual use until the 1960s, when it was closed for major refurbishment. A 14-ton restriction was later placed on it to protect both motorists and the structure itself.

It was only replaced as a crossing in the early 1970s, when a concrete bridge carrying the A941 over the Spey was constructed.

It remains open, however, to the public and cyclists and is maintained by Moray Council. This is despite the modern owners of the bridge being unknown and future ownership being unclear.

The bridge itself is believed to be the oldest surviving example of it’s architect’s lozenge-lattice arch design.

Telford, who was born in Westerkirk in 1757, was raised in poverty before becoming an apprentice stonemason as a teenager.

He cast Craigellachie Bridge in sections in Wales before transporting them to the Moray Firth. From there, they were taken to its current location.

Jason, who passes the bridge regularly as he covers jobs in and around Moray, spent an afternoon with drone in hand to capture the unseen side of the structure.

With drone in hand, Jason, who covers the Moray and Highlands for the newspaper, took to the skies to take a closer look at the bridge.

His sweeping panoramas show how the structure straddles the River Spey and evidences the ongoing works of the local authority to keep it pristine.

More from Moray

The Jacksons are coming to Elgin.
'Can you feel it': The Jacksons to perform at next year's MacMoray Festival in…
Around 40 police officers are working in the area.Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Kiesha Donaghy murder: New Elgin residents 'scared to leave home at night' as police…
A church pastor from Glasgow has avoided jail after admitting fraud
No jail for church pastor who used hand trick to con Elgin Tesco cashier
James Hair's journey into the game industry has been action packed. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How an Elgin games designer made his dream to work in the gaming industry…
Batchen Lane Car Park
Free Saturday car parking in Elgin before Christmas as councillors pledge £17k to cover…
Moray Council has taken direct action to clean up the historic Old Mills site on the outskirts of Elgin.
Moray Council takes action to clear up historic Elgin mill site
Elgin Sheriff Court locator. Pic by staff Kevin Duguid.
Moray man let off boy's 'assault' after teen's provocative door-knock prank
Ewen Mackintosh, of Gordon & MacPhail.
Moray whisky firm Gordon & MacPhail to name new boss 'within weeks'
Exterior view of Forres Academy.
£605k bill to tackle Forres Academy RAAC problem
'I report based on evidence' if management doesn't like it 'I don't care' says audit manager Dafydd Lewis on his final report into the purchase of two Aberlour Primary School nursery units that were never used. Image: Moray Council
Final update on purchase of unused £235k Aberlour nursery units

Conversation