‘It’s an engineering marvel’ – future ownership options to be considered for iconic Telford bridge

Councillors have unanimously agreed for a report to be compiled on future ownership options for an iconic Moray landmark.

Confusion over who is responsible for the Telford Bridge at Craigellachie has been going on for years.

And the uncertainty is blocking efforts by community group The Friends of Craigellachie Bridge from raising funds for much needed conservation work.

However it was agreed at a meeting this week for a report including a list of work and the estimated cost, to be compiled.

‘Doing nothing is not an option’

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris put forward the notice of motion in an effort to secure the bridge’s future.

Ms Harris said: “Doing nothing is not an option here. This has been an issue for a long time.”

Fellow Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross seconded the proposal.

He said: “It’s an engineering marvel.

“It was built only 68 years after the Battle of Culloden. And it is an integral part of our tourist offering.

“I would argue it’s in the DNA of Moray and in my opinion a thing of great beauty.”

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith told the meeting the bridge was the only one left in the area following the Muckle Spate of August 1829.

That flood devastated much of Speyside and Moray, with the rivers Findhorn, Lossie, Nairn and Spey all breaching their banks.

Mr Keith said: “It would be a shame if this particular bridge fell into disrepair, having been the sole survivor of the Muckle Spate.”

Iconic bridge is in Moray’s DNA

Head of environmental and commercial services Nicola Moss said the council had the powers to do what was needed to secure the future of the bridge.

And while its ownership was still “unknown” there is potential for a community group to buy or lease it.

Also if a compulsory purchase order were required, the council would need to be financially reimbursed for that.

Speaking afterwards Ms Harris said: “I’m sure The Friends of Craigellachie Bridge and other interested groups would support funding for a compulsory purchase order.

“The cost of that is anything from £28,000 up, which is not a huge amount of money to progress this.

“The decision recognises the importance of the Telford Bridge.

“And there’s a willingness to find a solution here, not just from councillors but from officers, and it was great to see that.”

Friends of Craigellachie Bridge commissioned an inspection report in 2022, which identified structural repairs that need to be carried out.

‘There’s a willingness to find a solution’

The single arch cast iron span over the River Spey was designed by renowned civil engineer Thomas Telford.

Built between 1812 and 1814, it formed part of the main road between Elgin and Grantown until it closed to vehicles in October 1972. It is now a footbridge.

Originally half the funds for the span came from the government, with the rest raised through public subscriptions.

The bridge is Category A listed by Historic Environment Scotland.

It is also designated a civil engineering landmark by the Institution of Civil Engineers and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

In 2015 the bridge appeared on a Royal Mail stamp as part of a collection celebrating British engineering.

It is 46 meters long and has granite abutments including four castellated turrets.