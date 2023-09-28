‘It’s an engineering marvel’ – future ownership options to be considered for iconic Telford bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘It’s an engineering marvel’ – future ownership options to be considered for iconic Telford bridge

Confusion over who is responsible for the Telford Bridge at Craigellachie has been going on for years.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Future ownership options for the Telford bridge at Craigellachie will be considered. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thonson
Future ownership options for the Telford bridge at Craigellachie will be considered. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thonson

Councillors have unanimously agreed for a report to be compiled on future ownership options for an iconic Moray landmark.

Confusion over who is responsible for the Telford Bridge at Craigellachie has been going on for years.

And the uncertainty is blocking efforts by community group The Friends of Craigellachie Bridge from raising funds for much needed conservation work.

However it was agreed at a meeting this week for a report including a list of work and the estimated cost, to be compiled.

‘Doing nothing is not an option’

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris put forward the notice of motion in an effort to secure the bridge’s future.

Ms Harris said: “Doing nothing is not an option here. This has been an issue for a long time.”

Fellow Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross seconded the proposal.

He said: “It’s an engineering marvel.

“It was built only 68 years after the Battle of Culloden. And it is an integral part of our tourist offering.

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I would argue it’s in the DNA of Moray and in my opinion a thing of great beauty.”

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith told the meeting the bridge was the only one left in the area following the Muckle Spate of August 1829.

That flood devastated much of Speyside and Moray, with the rivers Findhorn, Lossie, Nairn and Spey all breaching their banks.

Mr Keith said: “It would be a shame if this particular bridge fell into disrepair, having been the sole survivor of the Muckle Spate.”

Iconic bridge is in Moray’s DNA

Head of environmental and commercial services Nicola Moss said the council had the powers to do what was needed to secure the future of the bridge.

And while its ownership was still “unknown” there is potential for a community group to buy or lease it.

Also if a compulsory purchase order were required, the council would need to be financially reimbursed for that.

Speaking afterwards Ms Harris said: “I’m sure The Friends of Craigellachie Bridge and other interested groups would support funding for a compulsory purchase order.

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris.

“The cost of that is anything from £28,000 up, which is not a huge amount of money to progress this.

“The decision recognises the importance of the Telford Bridge.

“And there’s a willingness to find a solution here, not just from councillors but from officers, and it was great to see that.”

Friends of Craigellachie Bridge commissioned an inspection report in 2022, which identified structural repairs that need to be carried out.

‘There’s a willingness to find a solution’

The single arch cast iron span over the River Spey was designed by renowned civil engineer Thomas Telford.

Built between 1812 and 1814, it formed part of the main road between Elgin and Grantown until it closed to vehicles in October 1972. It is now a footbridge.

Originally half the funds for the span came from the government, with the rest raised through public subscriptions.

The bridge is Category A listed by Historic Environment Scotland.

Thomas Telford designed the bridge spanning the River Spey at Craigellachie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It is also designated a civil engineering landmark by the Institution of Civil Engineers and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

In 2015 the bridge appeared on a Royal Mail stamp as part of a collection celebrating British engineering.

It is 46 meters long and has granite abutments including four castellated turrets.

More from Moray

Fees will rise at low turnover carpark in Elgin. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin parking charge doubles - with an end to the 50p minimum - as…
Elgin North councilor Jérémie Fernandes had his motion supporting a campaign to allow asylum seekers to work thrown out on procedural grounds.
Moray Council: Move to back asylum seekers' right to work thrown out
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Upton had extreme pornography featuring dogs Picture shows; Michael Upton. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 26/09/2023
Moray man's sick video stash was 'foul stuff', says sheriff
Glen Wilcox outside Elgin Sheriff Court.
Keith domestic abuser back in court for breaching court order yet again
Plans for outdoor gym area axed in Buckie.
Plans for outdoor gym area in Buckie's community orchard axed
James McLean appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Driving ban for Keith man who caused Boxing Day crash
Silhouetted angler on River Spey casting a line.
Fears River Spey users are being kept in dark without more sewage monitoring after…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Kennth Hird had sick images and videos of children and sent some to other people Picture shows; Kennth Hird. Outside Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2023
Twisted paedophile caught with indecent images featuring dogs avoids jail
Exterior view of Forres Academy.
Forres school buildings ranked against each other as Moray Council begins consultation on future…
Demonstrators lining the streets in Fochabers with purple and green Unison flags flying.
Moray school strikes: 'We have tables thrown at us, we're spat and sworn at…

Conversation