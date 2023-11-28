Lossie businesswoman brings cruise ships experience to dream job in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Lossie businesswoman brings cruise ships experience to dream job in Moray

Jacquelyn Young shares her journey to opening up her business and her long-term ambitions.

By Sean McAngus
Jacquelyn Young pictured at the nail bar inside her business Younger Day Spa in Lossiemouth
Jacquelyn Young pictured at the nail bar inside her business Younger Day Spa in Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

For years, Jacquelyn Young travelled the world, working at spas on luxury cruise ships.

In Madison, Wisconsin, she trained to become a cosmetologist.

During her adventures, she met Greg from Burghead.

The pair explored the globe together on cruises.

Then they got married and had kids.

From cruises to setting up business in Lossiemouth

In 2015, they moved to Lossiemouth to settle down with their family.

This was where Younger Day Spa was born.

Jacquelyn Young with beauty therapists Nina Mcauslan, Katie O'Hare and Danielle Dunbar in the double Suite
Jacquelyn Young with beauty therapists Nina Mcauslan, Katie O’Hare and Danielle Dunbar in the double Suite. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Jacquelyn said: “I trained as a cosmetologist in the United States in 2008.

“After I graduated I decided to work in spas in cruise ships and I loved it as I was able to work with different people.

“I was really fortunate to travel the world with it.

“I even met my now husband there too.”

Taking floor at iconic Lossiemouth building

44 Queen Street in Lossiemouth when it used to be a cinema
44 Queen Street in Lossiemouth when it used to be a cinema. Image: Jim Brooks

In 2018, she began braiding children’s hair at local festivals.

She quickly found herself travelling to birthday parties and hosting pop-up hairstyling classes for parents.

After several successful months, she rented a few small rental rooms within the former Regal Cinema building at 44 Queen Street in Lossiemouth.

In the 1950s, film buffs used to flock to the building to watch the latest blockbusters.

Then it was home to popular furniture store Grampian Furnishers for 40 years before they departed for Elgin.

Younger Day Spa in Lossiemouth
Younger Day Spa is on the first floor of the former Regal Cinema building, at 44 Queen Street on James Square. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

In 2020, she was given the opportunity to take over the first floor of the well-known building.

It was daunting as the country plummeted into lockdown causing uncertainty.

However, fast forward three years, the whole floor has therapy rooms, a wellness studio, hair salon, juice bar and much more.

There is no signs of the business’s growth slowing down.

Pictures inside the spa taken by Jason Hedges:

Juice Bar.
Suite of therapy rooms are pictured at the former Regal Cinema building.
Jacquelyn Young pictured in action.
Jacquelyn Young pictured with some staff at the nail bar.
Barista Georgina Mansell with owner Jacquelyn Young.

The 36-year-old said: “I saw a gap in the market by creating a spa with everything under one roof.

“I started in April 2018, braiding children’s hair at local festivals and then it snowballed from there.

“Later on, I rented out space at the former Regal Cinema building when it was a wellbeing centre and gym to get going.”

Jacquelyn Young in her lossiemouth spa
Jacquelyn Young is delighted with the journey. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “When the premises became empty, I approached the Clark family to take over the whole first floor.

“I took it over and then we went into the lockdown.

“It was scary as I just had a hand full of clients and a big goal of creating a premier spa.

“It was a big empty shell and I had little to no money which was intense.”

‘Sleepless nights, however it all worked out’

She said: “There was a few sleepless nights, however I was fortunate to have the support of family and friends.

“I was able to use government relief funding to invest and develop the facility to make it what it is today.

“So basically the first lockdown, I was focused on the facility and recruiting independent technicians.

“Then we opened in July 2020 and since then I have put every penny back into the business and the number of staff continue to grow.”

‘Very special to be part of people’s precious memories’

The personal touch is important for Jacquelyn.

She added: “It is really special to be part of  people’s precious memories from babies’ first haircut to girls’ prom to even on some occasions part of creating people’s final memories with loved ones.

“This year has seen big growth.”

There are also other women independently operating businesses in the space offering services like sports therapy.

What is her long term vision for the business?

Lossiemouth's East Beach bridge
Lossiemouth’s East Beach bridge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Jacquelyn has revealed her long-term ambitions for the business in Lossiemouth.

She said: “I would love to someday relocate to a purpose built coastal view spa facility in Lossiemouth.

“That’s the end goal with the cafe, a Zen garden, all the incredible treatments that we can find on the market and much more.

“That will take a bit of time, but I’m so proud of how far we have come despite the pandemic.”

Recently, she won Moray’s Most Enterprising Business 2023 at The Moray Business Women Annual Awards.

‘Lossiemouth can bounce back, just like I did’: How redundancy and lockdown inspired this Moray woman to start up her own business

Conversation