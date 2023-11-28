‘Without this, Macduff will die’: Aldi approved AGAIN but council still covering up mystery objector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Without this, Macduff will die’: Aldi approved AGAIN but council still covering up mystery objector

The Duff Street development has been through many ups and downs...

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The proposed new Macduff Aldi store has been given the go-ahead for a second time. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson
The proposed new Macduff Aldi store has been given the go-ahead for a second time. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

Aldi has finally been given permission to build a badly needed Macduff supermarket – despite another last-ditch bid to entangle the plans in red tape.

The £3.3 million proposals could bring 35 new jobs to the area and end a long-standing “deficiency” in shopping options.

But Aldi has faced a monumental struggle to get the massively popular scheme off the drawing board.

The field on the outskirts of Macduff where Aldi will build its new supermarket. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The application went before members of the Banff and Buchan area committee this morning, for what residents hope will be the final say on its fate.

Fraserburgh councillor Ann Bell said the new shop would be a “big asset to Macduff”.

The previously approved Macduff masterplan includes space for the Aldi store, 22 homes and a new GP surgery. Image: Aldi

Banff member John Cox added: “Without this development the local area will die.

“Choice is what people want and I don’t think they currently have that.”

The committee went on to unanimously approve the application.

How badly is Aldi needed in Macduff?

Macduff residents have been hugely supportive of the plans for the discount food store.

More than 100 eager shoppers attended talks in the town in April.

Meanwhile, 145 people wrote to Aberdeenshire Council to show their support.

Macduff residents viewed plans for the new Aldi store back in April. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The application went before the same committee in September but a last minute anonymous objector waylaid the talks.

After the meeting, Aberdeenshire Council called on retail experts to analyse the impact Aldi would have on its rivals.

Roderick MacLean Associates backed the store, saying there was a “retail deficiency” in the area.

What was the last minute objection before the Macduff Aldi was finally approved?

Aberdeenshire Council has refused to reveal the identity of the mystery opponent in September.

The unpopular stance has led to Spotty Bag Shop owner Des Cheyne blasting the “secrecy” after he found himself falsely accused.

At today’s meeting, officials doubled down.

They revealed that another objection was lodged in advance of the crunch talks, but again refused to say who from.

Spotty bag shop owner Des Cheyne. Image: DC Thomson

However, the “late representation received yesterday” was swiftly pored over by local authority planning and legal experts.

They decided it “did not raise any new matters that have not already been addressed”, paving the way for the discussion to take place.

When asked by The Press and Journal if there was any legal reason to not name the objector, a council spokesman told us only that it was “policy”.

Tesco is known to oppose the new Macduff Aldi. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

So is this it finally settled then?

Head of planning for Aberdeenshire Council, Paul Macari, stepped in to offset any expectations that the creation of the Aldi is now a foregone conclusion.

He said: “We can issue a decision, but that decision can be challenged.

“Applicants are aware of that, as well as any objectors.”

Tesco, which scuppered the scheme before, has not replied to any emails asking if the firm is behind the latest attempts to thwart it.

How did we finally get to the Macduff Aldi being approved again?

Aberdeenshire Council chiefs held a public meeting about Macduff Aldi after the decision was taken to the Court of Session. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
