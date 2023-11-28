‘Hazardous conditions’: Yellow weather warning issued for snow and ice across the north, north east and islands

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice overnight tonight across the north-east, north and islands.

Describing conditions as “hazardous” the weather authority has said people should take extra precautions due to icy surfaces.

The warning comes into place at 5pm, and lasts until 11am on Wednesday.

Roads and railways are likely to be impacted with longer journey times expected for commuters.

Warnings have been issued for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and the Western Isles, as well as in Orkney and Shetland.

The yellow weather warning, issued by a Met Office spokesman, said: “Icy patches and snow are possible, and may lead to hazardous conditions Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.”

He said to expect “some injuries” from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Met Office warns snow and ice on untreated roads

People who are out walking or cycling have been asked to be mindful of untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

And warned: “Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

He added: “Wintry showers will lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces during Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.

“Snow will begin to accumulate, especially away from windward coasts, with 1 inch possible.

“Higher routes of northeast Scotland may see up to 2 inches of snow accumulate.”

In Aberdeen at 5pm, it will feel like arctic conditions with temperatures dipping to 2C, but because of the chill factor will feel more like minus 2.

In Inverness at teatime, it will be 3C, but will feel like zero. By tomorrow morning at 6am it will feel like minus 4.

Stornoway will experience temperatures of 3C at 5pm, but overnight it will dip to minus 2C.

The Met Office spokesman continued: “Most places becoming dry with some long clear spells leading to a widespread frost.

“Still a few wintry showers nearer north and east coasts, with slight snowfalls higher ground inland. Minimum temperature -4 °C.