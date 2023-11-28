‘Hazardous conditions’: Yellow weather warning issued for snow and ice across the north, north east and islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Hazardous conditions’: Yellow weather warning issued for snow and ice across the north, north east and islands

Overnight temperatures due to plummet to minus 8.

By Louise Glen
Met Office snow and ice forecast.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice overnight tonight across the north-east, north and islands.

Describing conditions as “hazardous” the weather authority has said people should take extra precautions due to icy surfaces.

The warning comes into place at 5pm, and lasts until 11am on Wednesday.

Roads and railways are likely to be impacted with longer journey times expected for commuters.

Warnings have been issued for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and the Western Isles, as well as in Orkney and Shetland.

The yellow weather warning, issued by a Met Office spokesman, said: “Icy patches and snow are possible, and may lead to hazardous conditions Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.”

He said to expect “some injuries” from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Met Office warns snow and ice on untreated roads

People who are out walking or cycling have been asked to be mindful of untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

And warned: “Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

Snow falling on Lecht road reducing visability.
Heavy snow showers are already being recorded at Lecht, with forecasters warning of more adverse weather on the horizon. Image: Snow Online.

He added: “Wintry showers will lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces during Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.

“Snow will begin to accumulate, especially away from windward coasts, with 1 inch possible.

“Higher routes of northeast Scotland may see up to 2 inches of snow accumulate.”

In Aberdeen at 5pm, it will feel like arctic conditions with temperatures dipping to 2C, but because of the chill factor will feel more like minus 2.

In Inverness at teatime, it will be 3C, but will feel like zero. By tomorrow morning at 6am it will feel like minus 4.

Stornoway will experience temperatures of 3C at 5pm, but overnight it will dip to minus 2C.

The Met Office spokesman continued: “Most places becoming dry with some long clear spells leading to a widespread frost.

“Still a few wintry showers nearer north and east coasts, with slight snowfalls higher ground inland. Minimum temperature -4 °C.

