Eight Acres: Mum still chasing Elgin hotel for refund of voucher given to her two Christmases ago

An Elgin mother has been left frustrated chasing a refund from the Eight Acres Hotel for a spa voucher.

For Christmas 2022, Lynne Johnstone was given the £100 token by her sons McKenzie and Blair for a pamper day at the hotel on Morriston Road.

She has planned to use it last summer.

After attempting to book it numerous times, she was told that she would get a refund as the hotel was closed.

It is now being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers.

But Lynne is still waiting to get a refund.

Lynne said: “At Christmas 2022, I received a £100 voucher from my kids to use for a pamper day at the Eight Acres Hotel.

“I tried phoning to booking my spot for last summer however there was no answer. Last June I went to the hotel and was told it was no longer open to the public.

“Since then, I have been emailing the manager. She kept saying the finance team were dealing with the refund.

“Three times I was asked to send my bank details to get a refund as she said they never stored the details for data protection.

“However, I have still never received my refund.” The last email she replied to was in September.

She has vowed not to give up.

Lynne added: “I know it is only £100 but it was special to me because it was a present from my boys for Christmas for a spa day which I was looking forward.

“If I get a refund, I will go to another spa. It comes down to the principle.

“The hotel hasn’t helped themselves with their communication.”

Eight Acres Hotel response

Eight Acres Hotel was approached for comment.

Last year, festival-goers were left scrabbling for accommodation after their reservations at the hotel were cancelled just days before the MacMoray Festival.

The hotel blamed reasons “outside of our control” after closing down to the public as part of the contract to house asylum seekers.

Meanwhile the hotel has appealed to the Scottish Government after Moray Council refused the hotel’s application for a Certificate of Lawfulness.

The certificate would have confirmed the use was lawful and required no planning permission.

Instead, officials ruled retrospective planning permission was required for the change of use.

