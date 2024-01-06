Eight Acres: Mum still chasing Elgin hotel for refund of voucher given to her two Christmases ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eight Acres: Mum still chasing Elgin hotel for refund of voucher given to her two Christmases ago

Lynne Johnstone is frustrated with the situation.

By Sean McAngus
Lynne Johnstone with one of her sons McKenzie and the voucher.. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson
Lynne Johnstone with one of her sons McKenzie and the voucher.. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson

An Elgin mother has been left frustrated chasing a refund from the Eight Acres Hotel for a spa voucher.

For Christmas 2022, Lynne Johnstone was given the £100 token by her sons McKenzie and Blair for a pamper day at the hotel on Morriston Road.

She has planned to use it last summer.

After attempting to book it numerous times, she was told that she would get a refund as the hotel was closed.

It is now being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers.

Front sign of Eight Acres hotel.
The Eight Acres hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

But Lynne is still waiting to get a refund.

Lynne said: “At Christmas 2022, I received a £100 voucher from my kids to use for a pamper day at the Eight Acres Hotel.

“I tried phoning to booking my spot for last summer however there was no answer. Last June I went to the hotel and was told it was no longer open to the public.

“Since then, I have been emailing the manager. She kept saying the finance team were dealing with the refund.

“Three times I was asked to send my bank details to get a refund as she said they never stored the details for data protection.

“However, I have still never received my refund.” The last email she replied to was in September.

Lynne Johnstone pictured with one of her sons McKenzie. Image: Lynne Johnstone

She has vowed not to give up.

Lynne added: “I know it is only £100 but it was special to me because it was a present from my boys for Christmas for a spa day which I was looking forward.

“If I get a refund, I will go to another spa. It comes down to the principle.

“The hotel hasn’t helped themselves with their communication.”

Eight Acres Hotel response

Eight Acres Hotel was approached for comment.

Last year, festival-goers were left scrabbling for accommodation after their reservations at the hotel were cancelled just days before the MacMoray Festival.

The hotel blamed reasons “outside of our control” after closing down to the public as part of the contract to house asylum seekers.

Meanwhile the hotel has appealed to the Scottish Government after Moray Council refused the hotel’s application for a Certificate of Lawfulness.

The certificate would have confirmed the use was lawful and required no planning permission.

Instead, officials ruled retrospective planning permission was required for the change of use.

