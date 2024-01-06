Richard Gordon: My Scottish Premiership team of the year… so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: My Scottish Premiership team of the year… so far

Find out the players and managers Richard reckons have made the biggest impact in the Premiership in the first part of the 2023/24 season.

Bojan Miovski celebrates his equaliser for Aberdeen against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Bojan Miovski celebrates his equaliser for Aberdeen against Livingston. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

With the first half of the season played, and the Scottish Premiership sides enjoying their winter break, now seems the appropriate time to reflect to try to identify the individuals who have made the biggest impact to date.

Some years, while taking on this task, it has been a nightmare trying to fit everyone in, and some worthy candidates have had to be left on the sidelines. That has not been the case in 2023 – this has not been a vintage campaign for individuals!

Had you told me in the summer I would be including three players from Kilmarnock and one from Dundee, I would have found it difficult to comprehend, but it is a measure of what we have witnessed – and evidence the “bigger” clubs have struggled – that the quartet fully merit selection.

I have chosen JACK BUTLAND as my keeper. Taking over from Rangers club legend Allan McGregor, he has excelled, and the Ibrox side have – by some distance – the best defensive record in the division. Hearts’ Zander Clark was his only serious competition.

Butland’s Rangers club captain, JAMES TAVERNIER, has to be in at right-back. Having netted 16 times, and provided a number of assists, his contribution has again been immense.

Rangers’ James Tavernier celebrates scoring against Ross County. Image: PA.

Left-back was a problem position and there were few candidates to be honest, but I have picked Celtic defender GREG TAYLOR, who has been consistent and dependable, rather than spectacular.

In the centre I have gone for what would have been the highly unlikely pairing of Celtic’s LIAM SCALES and Kilmarnock’s STUART FINDLAY.

Celtic's Liam Scales. Image: SNS.
Celtic’s Liam Scales. Image: SNS.

The latter is now an experienced performer, is rock solid, and has been an ever-present for Killie, while last season’s Aberdeen loanee Liam, against all the odds, has missed just one game for Celtic, having snatched his chance due to a defensive injury crisis. His has been one of the more remarkable stories of the season.

In a 4-3-1-2 formation, my midfield trio is the Kilmarnock pair of DANIEL ARMSTRONG and DAVID WATSON, joined by Celtic’s outstanding performer of the campaign, MATT O’RILEY.

Daniel Armstrong of Kilmarnock FC celebrates after scoring from the spot against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: Shutterstock.
Daniel Armstrong of Kilmarnock FC celebrates after scoring from the spot against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: Shutterstock.

Armstrong is a player I have always enjoyed watching and, having broken through at Raith, he was instrumental in Killie’s promotion season of 2021-22. He has since proved himself more than capable of operating at Premiership level, and has played a big role for Derek McInnes so far this year.

The same can be said of Watson, who has all the attributes needed in a modern day midfielder – he could have a big career ahead of him.

O’Riley has been head and shoulders above his team-mates, is joint top scorer for the champions, and will be a key figure if Celtic are to hold off Rangers’ challenge.

Celtic's Matt O'Riley celebrates a goal against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Celtic’s Matt O’Riley celebrates a goal against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Ahead of them, LYALL CAMERON does not start every week for Dundee, but catches the eye every time I watch him, and having seen a fair bit of the youngster in the Championship last season, I am well aware of his capabilities. He has impressed again this time round and is another who could have a bright future.

In a campaign where only four players across the Premiership have reached double figures in league goals, my strike force was unquestionably the most straightforward decision I had to make.

LAWRENCE SHANKLAND has almost single-handedly dragged Hearts up to third place in the table with his remarkably consistent goalscoring prowess, and I simply had to partner him with a player who has been almost as reliable for the Dons – BOJAN MIOVSKI.

The hopes of both clubs might well rest on their ability to retain their respective top scorers beyond the close of the January transfer window, the pair having gone through the thirty-goal mark between them.

Miovski has been the more consistent throughout, whereas Shankland has been on fire in the last few months, netting eleven of Hearts’ last 15 goals, but each is absolutely vital to their side.

Old pals in manager of the year tussle

As for manager of the year so far, I cannot split the old pairing of DEREK McINNES and TONY DOCHERTY.

Derek has overseen a huge improvement in Killie’s fortunes, while Tony has excelled in his first few months as a gaffer in his own right at Dundee.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes (L) and Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie after the 2-1 Premiership defeat of Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie's 'massive' impact hailed by Pittodrie No.2 Steve Agnew
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (L) and assistant Steve Agnew during at training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen No.2 Steve Agnew relishing pressure to deliver high league finish
Aberdeen FC Women's three new signings with manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster makes three new signings ahead of Scottish Cup clash
Aaron Reid in action for Peterhead FC during his spell on loan from Aberdeen FC.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown on why Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid's loan spell was cut…
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic (R) and Ross County's Josh Sims in action. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Back four is the way forward for Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos during the 4-2 Premiership defeat of Motherwell. Image: SNS
New dates for Aberdeen and Ross County's postponed Premiership matches
Aberdeen's Findlay Marshall has joined Edinburgh City on loan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Busy day for Aberdeen loans with news on youngsters Findlay Marshall, Alfie Bavidge, Aaron…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates after the 3-0 defeat of Ross County. Image; SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson targets repeat of 2023 with third-place finish and Euro qualification
3
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen have had NO CONTACT from Swiss club Young Boys over forward Duk -…
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (right) celebrates with team mate Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie admits to suffering inconsistent form

Conversation