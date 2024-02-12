Cullen antique store to go under the hammer – with famous dinosaur head available ‘by separate negotiation’

A retail unit home to a popular antique store in Cullen, near Buckie, is up for auction.

The Outlet antique shop became well-known in the north-east after the erection of a huge dinosaur head on the roof of the building in 2022.

The colourful Carnotaurus head has become one of Cullen’s tourist attractions, but it has also created a great deal of controversy among residents.

Described as a “monstrosity” by some locals, others argue that “it brings a smile to faces.”

Now, Shepherd Property Consultants has announced that the building under the giant head is up for auction.

The retail unit is said to have “development potential” and has a six-figure guide price.

Shepherd has confirmed that the dinosaur is not part of the deal, although it can be acquired too “by separate negotiation.”

Cullen’s dinosaur retail unit up for auction

The 1,428-square-foot retail unit is described as an opportunity for the creation of an “alternative” business such as a café, restaurant, office, or for residential purposes.

Within a site extending to 0.15 acres, the building’s exterior is of traditional painted brickwork timber windows and a flat roof.

Meanwhile, the unit’s interior has timber flooring with plaster and painted walls and a suspended ceiling incorporating spot lighting and fluorescent strip lighting.

Shepherd says the property sits on the hillside “enjoying an outlook over Cullen and out to sea.”

The village is located off the A98 route, which serves the coastal towns of Buckie, Banff, MacDuff and Fraserburgh and links into the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

The surrounding occupiers include a Co-op, Rockpool Café, Cullen Antique Centre and Cullen Pharmacy.

The unit will go under the hammer with a guide price of £120,000.

Buyers will also pay a minimum fee of £3,600 including VAT.

Dinosaur head available ‘by separate negotiation’

Cullen’s iconic dinosaur head is not included in the price of the building.

Placed on The Outlet’s roof in early 2022, it was the cause of great controversy in the village.

In March 2023, the giant head was at risk of being removed as Moray Council said its erection was against business development rules and needed planning permission.

Planning permission was initially rejected last October.

But it was later announced the rooftop dino following an appeal.

The decision divided the village as some residents were still asking for its removal calling the sculpture “awful.”

Now, the giant head playing tribute to the Cretaceous period can be acquired by “way of separate negotiation.”

Shepherd added that, if not purchased, the iconic art piece “will be removed from the building prior to sale.”

The auction will be broadcast live online on Thursday, February 22 at 2:30pm.