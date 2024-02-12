Cullen antique store to go under the hammer – with famous dinosaur head available ‘by separate negotiation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Cullen antique store to go under the hammer – with famous dinosaur head available ‘by separate negotiation’

The retail unit is home to a massive and controversial Carnotaurus head that divided residents in the Moray village.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The Outlet antique shop in Cullen is going under the hammer. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Outlet antique shop in Cullen is going under the hammer. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A retail unit home to a popular antique store in Cullen, near Buckie, is up for auction.

The Outlet antique shop became well-known in the north-east after the erection of a huge dinosaur head on the roof of the building in 2022.

The colourful Carnotaurus head has become one of Cullen’s tourist attractions, but it has also created a great deal of controversy among residents.

Described as a “monstrosity” by some locals, others argue that “it brings a smile to faces.”

Now, Shepherd Property Consultants has announced that the building under the giant head is up for auction.

Dinosaur head on rooftop in Cullen
The dinosaur head on the roof of a shop in Cullen has been saved from extinction. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The retail unit is said to have “development potential” and has a six-figure guide price.

Shepherd has confirmed that the dinosaur is not part of the deal, although it can be acquired too “by separate negotiation.”

Cullen’s dinosaur retail unit up for auction

The 1,428-square-foot retail unit is described as an opportunity for the creation of an “alternative” business such as a café, restaurant, office, or for residential purposes.

Within a site extending to 0.15 acres, the building’s exterior is of traditional painted brickwork timber windows and a flat roof.

Meanwhile, the unit’s interior has timber flooring with plaster and painted walls and a suspended ceiling incorporating spot lighting and fluorescent strip lighting.

Dinosaur on rooftop in Cullen with road in foreground.
The premises could be home to an alternative business such as a café, restaurant or an office. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Shepherd says the property sits on the hillside “enjoying an outlook over Cullen and out to sea.”

The village is located off the A98 route, which serves the coastal towns of Buckie, Banff, MacDuff and Fraserburgh and links into the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

The surrounding occupiers include a Co-op, Rockpool Café, Cullen Antique Centre and Cullen Pharmacy.

Cullen dinosaur lit up at night.
The Cullen dinosaur is lit up at night. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

The unit will go under the hammer with a guide price of £120,000.

Buyers will also pay a minimum fee of £3,600 including VAT.

Dinosaur head available ‘by separate negotiation’

Cullen’s iconic dinosaur head is not included in the price of the building.

Placed on The Outlet’s roof in early 2022, it was the cause of great controversy in the village.

In March 2023, the giant head was at risk of being removed as Moray Council said its erection was against business development rules and needed planning permission.

The dinosaur head can be acquired via separate negotiation. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Planning permission was initially rejected last October.

But it was later announced the rooftop dino following an appeal.

The decision divided the village as some residents were still asking for its removal calling the sculpture “awful.”

Now, the giant head playing tribute to the Cretaceous period can be acquired by “way of separate negotiation.”

Shepherd added that, if not purchased, the iconic art piece “will be removed from the building prior to sale.”

The auction will be broadcast live online on Thursday, February 22 at 2:30pm.

Saved from extinction! Cullen’s controversial dinosaur is here to stay

More from Moray

Maria Hall at roadside tribute to Fabian with photograph and flowers.
Grieving mother wants change in the law in campaign for 'justice' after son's A96…
Falconer Museum.
Repairs to closed Falconer Museum and Clavie King's proposed transformation of former funeral home
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a rogue trader and 15-year-old murder accused
Waves lash against Aberdeen seafront as spectators look on.
Waves crash up to Aberdeen Beach Promenade as high-tide floods threaten north-east coast
Crowds gather for a Candlelight vigil in Elgin.
Elgin holds candlelight vigil in honour of 'murdered' bus driver Keith Rollinson
Fraserburgh funeral director Paul Deans, one of the many whose business has been targeted by scammers.
Stolen pics and lookalike livestreams: The 'sick' Facebook funeral scams targeting Aberdeenshire and Moray…
Jock Gibson of Macbeth’s in Forres will transform empty unit next door to the business. Image: Forres Local
Branching out: Forres butchers to open new venture next door to shop
Peter Laing MBE, stalwart of Keith community life.
'We shared him with the entire community': Family's tribute to Keith stalwart Peter Laing
Met Office snow forecast
Snow to sweep across north and north-east tonight as new weather warning is issued
Two police officers on Elgin High Street.
Revealed: How many parking tickets police REALLY issue in Elgin