‘It’s a high quality design’: Appeal submitted to keep Cullen dinosaur roaring from the rooftop

A controversial dinosaur head in Cullen may yet be saved from being consigned to the Jurassic era.

The colourful sculpture has been roaring from the rooftop of The Outlet antiques shop in the town since early last year.

Locals were divided over whether the prehistoric revival added character to the community or whether it was tacky.

And the debate looked to be settled for good when council planners ordered the dinosaur taken down from the Cullen rooftop overlooking the busy A98 Banff to Buckie road.

However, this particular T-Rex is still fighting attempts to make him extinct.

Does dinosaur affect conservation area?

The owners of The Outlet antiques shop in Cullen have submitted an appeal to overturn the decision of Moray Council planners to have the dinosaur taken down.

The business has stressed the installation, which was restored with a new paint job after being rescued from an English fairground, is not permanent and is for sale.

They have also stressed experts say it does not pose a risk to road safety from drivers being distracted.

Officials, though, said the dino breached planning policies and was having a negative impact on Cullen’s conservation area.

In appeal documents lodged with Moray Council, agents Grant and Geoghegan wrote: “The appellant, a renowned art expert, respectfully submits that the dinosaur head represents high quality design and is constructed from a suitable material.

“The purpose of art is to move us emotionally, so essentially, if you are looking at a good work of art you will feel an emotion.

“You can feel aesthetic pleasure, be inspired or disgusted, curious or angry. Whatever emotions a person experiences, if the artwork moved you, it is a good thing.

“The appellant considers that the reason for refusal overstates the effect of the dinosaur head on the setting of the conservation area.

“It may not be to everyone’s taste but that is not relevant to the consideration of the physical land use principle of development.”

Dinosaur divides opinion in Cullen

More than 110 people had their say about the Cullen dinosaur when a retrospective planning application was submitted.

A total of 62 people objected to it and wanted it taken down, but 53 also wrote in support of the installation.

Council officers took three months to consider the application before deciding to refuse it.

The fate of the Cullen dinosaur will now be decided at a future meeting of councillors after the appeal was submitted.