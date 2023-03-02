Psychedelic dinosaur in Cullen faces extinction without planning permission

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A dinosaur in Moray is facing a £500 bill in order to make its return from the Jurassic era permanent.

The colourful head has been on the rooftop of the Cullen Antiques Centre for nearly a year as the owners try to sell it.

However, during that time, the sight of the striking character appearing to burst through the roof of the building has become an unlikely landmark for drivers on the A98 Buckie to Banff road.

Dinosaurs went extinct 65 million years ago and in order to complete a comeback in Cullen, the antiques centre has now been forced to pay up to try and keep it.

What do you think about the Cullen dinosaur? Let us know in the comments below or e-mail livenews@pressandjournal.co.uk

Dino bringing a smile to Cullen

John Webb, owner of Cullen Antiques Centre, has stressed the rooftop decoration on The Outlet is not permanent.

He has condemned the order for planning permission as “completely unnecessary”.

He said: “It’s for sale, it’s not actually a fixed asset, it’s an installation sculpture which is mobile, but for whatever reason we have to apply for planning consent.

“We’ve already got buyers in England who are very interested in it, we just put it up as a positive uplift.

“I see it as completely unnecessary, having to apply for planning consent for something which is something that’s a mobile asset, it’s not constructed and integrated into the building in a fixed format.”

Mr Webb says everyone they’ve met “loves” the dinosaur and for most people, it puts a smile on their faces.

He stressed that the dinosaur was also intended to promote both local talent and eco-housing in the area.

He added: “It’s situated on a derelict building, which is an eyesore, and we’re amplifying the point that we want to actually redevelop that building and turn it into some eco-housing.

“There’s a shortfall of housing in Cullen so we tried to get as much publicity as we can, which is why we put it there and it generated a lot of interest.

“We’re also promoting a local artist who did the upcycled form of the actual head, we think it’s quite entertaining and amusing.

“It draws attention to the village, everyone’s going through this financial crisis just now and a bit of happiness, light and relief going round goes a long way,” he added.

Prehistoric planning concerns

A Moray Council spokeswoman stressed the dinosaur has fallen foul of business development rules surrounding material changes to the way buildings are used, which requires additional paperwork.

She said: “The installation of the dinosaur head constitutes operational development and therefore requires planning permission. A retrospective application has been submitted and this is pending consideration.”

The psychedelic dinosaur head first appeared roaring from the rooftop in May last year after it was purchased from England for restoration.

Rosie Henderson, manager of the antique centre told The P&J the sculpture was like a “broken shell” when they bought it and the team resolved to restore it.

Local artist Jake Westlake upcycled the prehistoric monster- giving it a bright and cheery paint to contrast its fearsome roar.