‘I had some dark moments’: How joining Moray Mental Health FC has transformed the lives of three men

There remains a stigma about opening up about mental health struggles.

For many, football can be seen as escapism from life’s challenges.

Now three Moray men have spoken with great candour to the Press and Journal.

About their struggles and how joining a football club with links to a mental health charity has been life-changing.

Who is the football club making a difference?

Last summer, Matty Slinger, Phil Barton and Steven Simpson launched Moray Mental Health Football Club in a mission to make a difference in the community after losing friends to mental ill health.

They have been holding kickabouts across Moray including places like Elgin, Forres and Lossiemouth.

The football club have teamed up with mental health charity Mikeysline.

With money raised from shirt sales and donations going towards facilities for the club and the charity.

‘It has changed my life’

During his darkest days, Dale Farquhar struggled with life’s daily tasks and put on a brave face.

Around five years ago, the youngster was diagnosed with anxiety.

Dale said: “I had a lot of anxiety with day to day stuff and packed in the football for a while.

“I have had some dark moments.

“It impacted my confidence and I lost my love for football.

“Covid set it off again and I was putting on a brave face to avoid it.

“And I was never chatting to pals about it.”

The 24-year-old who volunteers with charity Reboot says his confidence and love for football has returned after joining the club.

Dale said: “Ever since I have playing football with the guys, I’m feeling a lot better than I was.

“It has brought back my confidence and my love for football.

“That’s all thanks to them, the three of them (Matty Slinger, Phil Barton and Steven Simpson) have done a super job.

“I’m one of regulars and I have met so many tremendous people.

“It is the first proper support I have had and it helps being surrounded by good people.

“I’m always buzzing for the kickabouts.”

‘Blowing off some steam’

For Craig Younie, the football club is a safe place to open up about struggles and at the same time have some fun.

The 33-year-old works as an operations manager at Chivas Brothers.

Craig said: “It is all about blowing off some steam and forget about the worries of the week.

“It can be a struggle having a young kid, my wife doesn’t keep well either and the work stresses.

“The reality is I am able to leave most of my personal issues at the door at work – but when I come home, I take my work issues home unfortunately.”

He added: “It is a great group of lads and you know you are in a safe place to talk.

“In life I have a selection of people who I open up to.

“Most people don’t’ know what is going on behind closed doors.

“So mental wellbeing is really important.”

Craig previously coached the Rothes local boys team before he moved to Forres.

However now he is back coaching after getting involved with the Moray Mental Football Club led to an opportunity with Forres Soccer 7’s.

How it helps to switch off from pressures of job

Jamie Alexander works as the play leader at the children’s ward at Dr Grays Hospital in Elgin.

As a youngster, he played for Highland League side Forres Mechanics in the youth set-up.

He says Moray Mental Health Football Club has helped him switch off from work.

Jamie explained: “Everybody at Moray Mental Health Football Club are so approachable, friendly and welcoming.

“It has helped me switch off from work.

“You feel at ease and focus on playing football and having a laugh.

“It is a nice way to break up the week.

“I have suffered a lot from mental health in the past and especially through my teenager years.

“The sessions are brilliant as everyone is really encouraging and laid back but at the same time competitive.”

How can you support the football team?

On Friday, March 15, Moray Mental Health Football Club will face Dr Grays Football Club to compete for the Mikeysline Cup at Lossiemouth FC’s ground Grant Park.

