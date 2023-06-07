Space to open up: Three pals launch Moray Mental Health Football Club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Space to open up: Three pals launch Moray Mental Health Football Club

The goal of Moray Mental Health Football Club is to create a safe environment for people regardless of age and gender to talk about their mental health without stigma or judgment in a footballing environment.

By Sean McAngus
Phil Barton and Matty Slinger in the Moray Mental Health Football Club kit
Co-founders Phil Barton and Matty Slinger. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Matty Slinger, Phil Barton and Steven Simpson want to recapture their childhood memories of playing cuppy.

But it’s not as simple as that.

They also want to create a safe space for people to talk about anything that is troubling them.

And now, Moray Mental Health Football Club has now been launched.

The three men want to make a difference in the community after losing friends to mental ill health.

What is their plan?

They plan to hold bi-monthly kickabouts somewhere in and around the Elgin and Forres area.

The trio are currently on the lookout for a facility.

Co-founders Phil Barton and Matty Slinger holding a flag that reads "let's talk, let's play. It's okay not to be okay" with the Moray Mental Health Football Club logo on it
Co-founders Phil Barton and Matty Slinger. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Matty explained: “For a while we were thinking about something to make an impact in the community.

“With football being such a culture point, it makes it a bit easier for people to follow and join.

“People may not be interested in talking circles as they already find it hard to talk.

“But we plan to introduce it as a kickabout, laugh and more for fun and chance to interact with people.

“My favourite memory as a kid was playing cuppy with friends from dawn until dusk. We want to recreate that.

“At these sessions there’ll be a time where everyone can get stuff off their chest, if they choose to and are comfortable to do so, no pressure.”

Two of the pals practicing headers
Two of the pals practicing their headers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Mental ill health affects people in many ways.

Matty said: “We have lost a couple of friends to mental health and recently seen friends of friends and colleagues who have lost people.

“You see first hand, how much damage, lockdown did to people’s mental health.

“Social interaction is so important, we hope to provide some.”

‘Just doing the same grind’

Phil added: “How mental health directly affects me is the sense of belonging.

“Sometimes I’m not doing as much as I can do and find it hard to get motivation.

“It’s just doing the same grind of working, sleeping and eating, I sometimes think is this just what I was put on earth to do.

“I’m looking forward to being part of something that hopefully helps people in the community.”

The two men in their kits, one of them is holding a football
Phil Barton and Matty Slinger in the shirts. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The friends have teamed up with mental health charity Mikeysline.

Matty added: “Money raised from our shirts and donations will go towards facilities for the club and charity.

“Mikeysline will be providing leaflets with information about support available and will occasionally send their representatives to our sessions.

“It is great to have this charity involved.”

The trio’s long term dream is to create a male team competing in local welfare league, a female team, and youth teams with coaches pushing a positive message and a veteran’s team.

Looking to get in contact to find out more or donate email moraymentalhealthfc@gmail.com

