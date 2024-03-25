Crash between Elgin and Lossiemouth closes A941

Two roads have been closed Monday night after a crash between Elgin and Lossiemouth.

The A941 is currently between Elgin and Lossiemouth as of around 9pm.

The B9040 is also closed at the junction with the B9135.

A police spokesperson advised motorists to avoid the area.

A diversion is in place.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have two appliances on the scene.

Press & Journal has reached out to Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Services for more details.