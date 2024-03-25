Moray Crash between Elgin and Lossiemouth closes A941 The B9040 is also closed at the junction with the B9135. By Bailey Moreton March 25 2024, 9:22 pm March 25 2024, 9:22 pm Share Crash between Elgin and Lossiemouth closes A941 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6413155/crash-elgin-lossiemouth-closes-a941/ Copy Link 0 comment A crash forced the closure of the A941 between Elgin and Lossiemouth. Image: Google Maps Two roads have been closed Monday night after a crash between Elgin and Lossiemouth. The A941 is currently between Elgin and Lossiemouth as of around 9pm. The B9040 is also closed at the junction with the B9135. A police spokesperson advised motorists to avoid the area. A diversion is in place. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have two appliances on the scene. Press & Journal has reached out to Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Services for more details. A9 closed overnight following serious three-vehicle crash near Dalwhinnie
