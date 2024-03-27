Specialist support offered to Elgin pupils as community reels from death of two teens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Specialist support offered to Elgin pupils as community reels from death of two teens

School assemblies are being held to pay tribute to best friends, Marcus Beck and Gregor Booth, who died following a collision on the A941.

By Louise Glen
Elgin pupils gathered to pay respect to their former classmates near Elgin.
Elgin pupils gathered to pay respect to their former classmates. Imge: Jasperimage.

Pupils at Elgin Academy are being offered support by psychologists and school chaplains following the death of two teenagers in a devastating collision.

Moray Council told The Press and Journal today that special assemblies are being held following the deaths of best friends Marcus Beck, 17, and 16-year-old Gregor Booth.

It’s understood Gregor was a pupil at Elgin Academy while Marcus was a student at Moray College.

The teens were involved in a five-vehicle collision on the A941 between Elgin and Lossiemouth at the junction with the B9135 at around 8pm on Monday.

A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in the incident, while a 54-year-old man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment and later released.

School and college friends have been laying floral tributes at the place where the two teenagers were pronounced dead.

Pupils have been mourning the deaths of their former classmates near Lossiemouth.
Floral tributes have been laid at the scene of the incident near Lossiemouth. Image: Jasperimage

‘We will support everyone impacted by tragic accident’

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said: “Our thoughts at this time are very much with the families of the young people who lost their lives.

“Our educational psychology team and school chaplains have been supporting school pupils affected throughout this difficult time.

“Special assemblies have been held and guidance and support staff are available to pupils and staff as the whole school community takes time to come to terms with the tragic news.

“We have an established pathway to offer support and will continue to offer this to those impacted.”

Countless floral tributes have been left at the crash scene from a crash scene between Elgin and Lossiemouth. Image: jasperimage

Meanwhile, UHI Moray said its community had been left “deeply saddened and shocked” by the death of Marcus, who was studying at the technology centre in Elgin.

“Our thoughts are with Marcus’s family and friends at this very difficult time and also with everyone else impacted by this terrible incident,” a spokeswoman said.

“We appreciate that many of our students and staff will be deeply affected by this tragedy and our HR and student support services teams are on hand to offer support.”

Police investigation ongoing

Police are still appealing for any information in relation to the accident, which involved a Sur-ron e-bike, a blue Vauxhall Mokka, a red Renault Clio, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white VW Golf.

Last night, police said that this “is a very difficult time” for both families.

The family of Marcus also released a statement, saying they “cannot begin to explain what a shock this has been for everyone”.

“He will be missed so very much by all of his family and his friends,” they said.

 

More from Moray

Three gulls on pavement.
New £600,000 gull control project to be launched in Moray
Moray Cup bottles
Will Irn-Bru firm revive popular north-east soft drink Moray Cup?
Marcus Beck (left) and Gregor Booth. The image of Marcus has been supplied by his family.
Teens killed in devastating Moray crash named as friends lay tributes at scene
The run down former site of the jailhouse nightclub in elgin
Jailhouse Elgin: I visited the former nightclub site (and yes, THAT electric chair is…
Police car on closed A941.
Two teen e-bike passengers die in four-car Lossiemouth crash as biker, 14, and car…
Snowfall in Caithness in late March 2024.
Snow in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands as temperatures drop to -7C overnight
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jody Bruce jailed for domestic abuse Picture shows; Jody Bruce, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man threatened to burn neighbours' Buckie home with Molotov cocktail
Mansefield Hotel pictured in Elgin.
New purpose approved for Mansefield Hotel's bar in Elgin
Marine Place, Buckie.
Dumper truck at centre of attempted theft from Buckie construction yard
Elgin and Lossiemouth crash
Two Lossiemouth roads remain closed more than 12 hours after crash