Specialist support offered to Elgin pupils as community reels from death of two teens

Pupils at Elgin Academy are being offered support by psychologists and school chaplains following the death of two teenagers in a devastating collision.

Moray Council told The Press and Journal today that special assemblies are being held following the deaths of best friends Marcus Beck, 17, and 16-year-old Gregor Booth.

It’s understood Gregor was a pupil at Elgin Academy while Marcus was a student at Moray College.

The teens were involved in a five-vehicle collision on the A941 between Elgin and Lossiemouth at the junction with the B9135 at around 8pm on Monday.

A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in the incident, while a 54-year-old man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment and later released.

School and college friends have been laying floral tributes at the place where the two teenagers were pronounced dead.

‘We will support everyone impacted by tragic accident’

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said: “Our thoughts at this time are very much with the families of the young people who lost their lives.

“Our educational psychology team and school chaplains have been supporting school pupils affected throughout this difficult time.

“Special assemblies have been held and guidance and support staff are available to pupils and staff as the whole school community takes time to come to terms with the tragic news.

“We have an established pathway to offer support and will continue to offer this to those impacted.”

Meanwhile, UHI Moray said its community had been left “deeply saddened and shocked” by the death of Marcus, who was studying at the technology centre in Elgin.

“Our thoughts are with Marcus’s family and friends at this very difficult time and also with everyone else impacted by this terrible incident,” a spokeswoman said.

“We appreciate that many of our students and staff will be deeply affected by this tragedy and our HR and student support services teams are on hand to offer support.”

Police investigation ongoing

Police are still appealing for any information in relation to the accident, which involved a Sur-ron e-bike, a blue Vauxhall Mokka, a red Renault Clio, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white VW Golf.

Last night, police said that this “is a very difficult time” for both families.

The family of Marcus also released a statement, saying they “cannot begin to explain what a shock this has been for everyone”.

“He will be missed so very much by all of his family and his friends,” they said.