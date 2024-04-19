Moray Gallery: Rally cars roar down Elgin High Street ahead of Speyside Stages Spectators crammed onto the Plainstones to get up close to the gleaming machines. Young rally car enthusiast. Picture taken by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson. By David Mackay April 19 2024, 8:46 pm April 19 2024, 8:46 pm Share Gallery: Rally cars roar down Elgin High Street ahead of Speyside Stages Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6439424/speyside-stages-rally-elgin-high-street-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of spectators have packed Elgin High Street to get up close to the roaring machines taking on this year’s Speyside Stages rally. The line-up of cars outside the St Giles Centre has become an annual part of the popular motorsport event. As usual, fans seized the opportunity to get up close to their favourite cars and drivers. Sounds of loud engines roared across the town centre as one-by-one vehicles were brought into the High Street to be inspected by rules officials. And enthusiasts were out in force ahead of the action on the stages on Saturday, beginning with the notorious Grant Lodge turn in Cooper Park from 9am. Our photographer Jason Hedges joined the drivers on Elgin High Street to capture the best of the Speyside Stages atmosphere. The calm before the rally storm. Rally cars about to take on Elgin High Street. A colourful convoy of speed and skill! Elgin High Street transforms into a rally battleground. About 90 rally cars lined up on Elgin High Street. Rally car enthusiast inspects the car. Looking through the merchandise. Youngsters watching the cars on Elgin High Street. Elgin High Street comes alive with the rally spirit. Getting the rally car ready for action. Inspecting the inside of the rally car. Ready to drive. Ready for the rally. Lots of fun in the rally car. Rally car talk. Sunshine and rally cars. Enjoying the day out. Organiser walks through the rows of rally cars. Rally car fans enjoying the day out. Grabbing a quick snap. Rally car enters the centre of Elgin High Street.
