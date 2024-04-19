Gallery: Rally cars roar down Elgin High Street ahead of Speyside Stages

Hundreds of spectators have packed Elgin High Street to get up close to the roaring machines taking on this year’s Speyside Stages rally.

The line-up of cars outside the St Giles Centre has become an annual part of the popular motorsport event.

As usual, fans seized the opportunity to get up close to their favourite cars and drivers.

Sounds of loud engines roared across the town centre as one-by-one vehicles were brought into the High Street to be inspected by rules officials.

And enthusiasts were out in force ahead of the action on the stages on Saturday, beginning with the notorious Grant Lodge turn in Cooper Park from 9am.

Our photographer Jason Hedges joined the drivers on Elgin High Street to capture the best of the Speyside Stages atmosphere.