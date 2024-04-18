All you need to know: 2024 Speyside Stages rally as Huntly’s John Wink looks to build on strongest year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know: 2024 Speyside Stages rally as Huntly’s John Wink looks to build on strongest year

The new Scottish Rally Championship season gets under way with the McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages this weekend.

By Andy Skinner
John Wink's Hyundai i20 R5 heads the queue at the 2022 Speyside Stages sponsors day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
John Wink's Hyundai i20 R5 heads the queue at the 2022 Speyside Stages sponsors day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Huntly’s John Wink has plenty to build on when this weekend’s McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages kick-starts the new Scottish Rally Championship season.

Wink is fresh from his strongest campaign so far, having finished third in the overall championship standings last season with four podium finishes.

Following the postponement of the Snowman Rally earlier this year, this weekend’s event will start the championship for the first time in its 26-year history.

Wink says success at his home event would be the perfect way to start his pursuit of an even greater prize.

He said: “We had our best season by quite a bit last year. We are just looking to build on that, and progress it a wee bit further.

“It’s not an easy task, as everybody is out to do the same thing as we are. It’s just a case of trying to keep our heads together, and be as quick as we can.

John Wink (left) celebrates his runner-up finish at last year’s Snowman Rally, with winners Jock Armstrong and Hannah McKillip in the centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“It’s the first round, so you are not going to win the Championship on the Speyside.

“It’s just about keeping a level head at the same time.

Consistency key for Wink to maintain success

“The key is to be consistent, but you need to be quick at the same time – consistently average is not going to be enough.

“We need to try and push on a bit, and try to get to that next step.”

After maintenance on his Hyundai i20 R5 paid off last year, Wink is hopeful he can benefit further from his latest upgrades.

Wink, who is seeded sixth for this weekend’s event, added: “We made some drastic upgrades to the car which took us bang up to date power-wise at the start of last year.

“We have now done the same with the suspension over this winter – so we are running out of excuses now.

“My co-driver, Neil Shanks, and I have sat together for a wee while now, we have been working on changing and adapting the notes, which came together well.

“We are using Michelin tyres which are working well on the car.

“I think it just all came together – but you need a bit of luck as well, and things to go your way.

“We avoided any bad luck moments, and kept out of trouble.”

‘Event has a different look’

Wink’s usual co-driver, Neil Shanks, takes on the role of clerk of the course for the Speyside Stages – which means Will Atkins from Whitchurch will stand in.

Looking ahead to the event, Shanks is pleased to have been able to overcome logistical challenges in the organisation of what he says will be something of a new-look spectacle this year.

Action from the 2023 Speyside Stages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Shanks said: “It’s a little bit strange to be sitting in the middle of April, with the season having not started yet.

“It’s nice to be the first round – it’s something that’s new for the event.

“I’m not going to lie, it has been a bit of a challenge to get organised this year for various reasons.

“The way we work with Forestry and Land Scotland has totally changed, and it has taken a long time to put things in place with a lot of teething issues.

“There have been a lot of issues caused by availability of forests for various reasons, so the event has a bit of a different look this year.

“We had to shelve the plans to continue with the Friday night section that we ran last year, which was unfortunate.”

Strong competition for top prize

Topping the seedings among the 95 entries is last year’s Speyside Stages champion Finlay Retson of Blairgowrie, along with his Inverness co-driver Paul Beaton.

Blairgowrie’s Finlay Retson.

Shanks feels competition for the top prize is as strong as ever, adding: “We are delighted with the quantity and quality of entries. In terms of quality, in the 25 years I have been doing this, I can’t remember there being this level of competition for potential winners.

“Anybody in the top-15 could win the event, which has never been the case before.

“We have two returning multiple Scottish champions in David Bogie and Euan Thorburn, who will add to the competition along with the guys who were battling for the win last year.”

Speyside Stages Seeded Entry List – top 10 seeds

1 Finlay Retson (Blairgowrie) and Paul Beaton (Inverness) Ford Fiesta Rally 2

2 David Bogie (Dumfries) and John Rowan (Portglenone) – VW Polo

3 Jock Armstrong (Castle Douglas) and Owen Paterson (Dumfries) – Subaru B13

4 Euan Thorburn (Duns) and Keir Beaton (Inverness) – VW Polo R5

5 Freddie Milne (Spain) and Max Freeman (Wales) – Skoda Fabia

6 John Wink (Huntly) and Will Atkins (Whitchurch) – Hyundai i20 R5

7 Michael Binnie (Cornhill on Tweed) and Claire Mole (Duns) – Ford Fiesta R5

8 Mark McCulloch (Dumfries) and Michael Hendry (Aberlour) – Proton Satria Evo

9 Scott Beattie (Alford) and Peredur Davies (Pwllheli) – Ford Fiesta R5

10 Scott Macbeth (Muir of Ord) and Dan Forsyth (Elgin) – Ford Fiesta R5

Speyside Stages Spectator Stages

Stage one and two: Cooper Park (Elgin) – first car due 9am

Elgin Cathedral with rally car in front.
The opening two rounds of the Speyside Stages take place at Cooper Park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Service: Keith Showfield – first car due at 10.50am, and again at 1.10pm

Regroup: Huntly Square – first car due 12.10pm

Stage six: Timber Avenue 12.45pm – spectators to be in place by 12.15pm

Rally finish and champagne spray: UHI Moray (Elgin) – first car due at 3.45pm

