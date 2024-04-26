The 5 restaurants and takeaways to get a delicious Indian meal in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

The 5 restaurants and takeaways to get a delicious Indian meal in Elgin

Whether it's korma, balti or madras you're after, these places always deliver.

Looking across the table at an Indian meal.
Elgin has an enviable selection of Indian restaurants and takeaways. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

With an enviable selection of Indian restaurants and takeaways, it’s perhaps not surprising Elgin is becoming Scotland’s curry capital.

Panache and Spice Tandoori may bring home the big prizes from national award ceremonies.

However, they are certainly not the only ones in town that bring heat to your plate.

We’ve put together a range of spicy selections to help you find the Indian restaurant in Elgin that suits you best.

Qismat

Looking down Elgin High Street at Qismat Indian restaurant
Qismat is on the west end of Elgin High Street. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Qismat is undoubtedly the most well-established Indian restaurant in Elgin.

Liaqat Ali opened the tandoori restaurant on the High Street in 1987 and quickly established it as an institution.

His impact on the local business scene led to him winning a lifetime achievement at the Scottish Curry Awards.

Today Qismat still regularly pulls in big groups of diners and recently underwent a refurbishment as it approaches 40 years in business.

Buffet nights on Mondays are particularly popular.

Address: 204 High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BA

Panache

Exterior of Panache Indian restaurant in Elgin
Outside Panache on South Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Panache has quickly established itself as one of Elgin’s most popular Indian restaurants after opening in 2018.

It was previously the Akash before being taken over by new management.

Since opening it has won a glittering selection of awards, including Scotland’s Asian Restaurant of the Year title in both 2019 and 2021.

Awards in amongst plates of Indian food.
Just some of the awards Panache has won in recent years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Management have credited its success down to an attention to detail in the kitchen, which also extends to having custom-made carrier bags for takeaways.

Address: 21 South Street. Elgin, IV30 1JZ

Spice Tandoori

Exterior of Spice Tandoori.
Spice Tandoori is an Elgin landmark. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Spice Tandoori is pretty hard to miss, being in a former church at a prominent corner in the town centre.

Its distinctive location makes it the biggest Indian restaurant in Elgin with space for about 100 diners at a time.

Experienced chefs have also helped fill a bulging trophy cabinet inside, including winning Scotland’s Asian Restaurant of the Year award at the Asian Restaurant Awards in 2020 and 2023.

Spice Tandoori team holding awards.
Spice Tandoori have won an enviable selection of awards. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Look out for Shannanda on the menu, which features strawberries to blend Indian and Scottish cuisine together.

Address: 9A Moss Street, Elgin, IV30 1LU

Zaika

As well as picking out the best Indian restaurants in Elgin, we also thought we’d select a few of the best that just do takeaways.

Zaika, which is Hindi for “taste”, is long established on Commerce Street in the town centre.

All members of the family can regularly be seen preparing meals during peak periods.

Address: 17 Commerce Street, Elgin, IV30 1BS

Natural Spice

If you’re out late dancing at Joanna’s nightclub or at Moray Playhouse for a film, then Natural Spice could be the place for you.

It has special late night opening hours until 2.30am on both Friday and Saturday nights for when you need food and fast.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar worked in the takeaway in his youth during summer holidays in exchange for a free bed at his Lossiemouth uncle’s for six weeks.

Address: City Arms Close, 187 High Street, Elgin, IV30 1DW

How two Indian restaurants have made Elgin Scotland’s curry capital

More from Moray

solar farm
Moray firm AES welcomes Scottish solar shake-up
Ryan Hutcheon turned a hobby into a business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How a former Barnardo's worker turned his podcasting passion into business
With 40 vacant units Elgin town centre has the highest number of empty shops since Moray Council began monitoring levels in 2010. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: Figures show highest number of empty shops in over a decade…
The A96, where a teen was caught speeding
'At those kind of speeds everybody dies': Sheriff's warning to teenage 106mph speeder
Police near Craigellachie crash
Man, 56, pronounced dead at scene of crash involving car and lorry near Craigellachie
Former managing director of Gordon and MacPhail, Ian Urquhart.
'Ever a proud Elgin loon': Tributes to Ian Urquhart of whisky giants Gordon and…
The scene of the lorry and car crash near Craigellachie, with Police there
Lorry and car involved in crash on A941 near Craigellachie
A96 at Forres
Could traffic lights be installed on the A96 at Forres to improve road safety?
CR0045335 Adele Merson. The SNP Conference at P&J Live, Aberdeen. Pictured is Moray Cllr Jeremie Fernandes. Tuesday 17th October 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Ditching SNP-Green deal could smooth path for A96 dualling, says SNP councillor
A devastated S6 Elgin Academy leaver has called on teachers to apologise for "spoiling" their last day of school. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin Academy insists muck-up day mayhem was dealt with 'appropriately' - as pupil calls…

Conversation