The 5 restaurants and takeaways to get a delicious Indian meal in Elgin

With an enviable selection of Indian restaurants and takeaways, it’s perhaps not surprising Elgin is becoming Scotland’s curry capital.

Panache and Spice Tandoori may bring home the big prizes from national award ceremonies.

However, they are certainly not the only ones in town that bring heat to your plate.

We’ve put together a range of spicy selections to help you find the Indian restaurant in Elgin that suits you best.

Qismat

Qismat is undoubtedly the most well-established Indian restaurant in Elgin.

Liaqat Ali opened the tandoori restaurant on the High Street in 1987 and quickly established it as an institution.

His impact on the local business scene led to him winning a lifetime achievement at the Scottish Curry Awards.

Today Qismat still regularly pulls in big groups of diners and recently underwent a refurbishment as it approaches 40 years in business.

Buffet nights on Mondays are particularly popular.

Address: 204 High Street, Elgin, IV30 1BA

Panache

Panache has quickly established itself as one of Elgin’s most popular Indian restaurants after opening in 2018.

It was previously the Akash before being taken over by new management.

Since opening it has won a glittering selection of awards, including Scotland’s Asian Restaurant of the Year title in both 2019 and 2021.

Management have credited its success down to an attention to detail in the kitchen, which also extends to having custom-made carrier bags for takeaways.

Address: 21 South Street. Elgin, IV30 1JZ

Spice Tandoori

Spice Tandoori is pretty hard to miss, being in a former church at a prominent corner in the town centre.

Its distinctive location makes it the biggest Indian restaurant in Elgin with space for about 100 diners at a time.

Experienced chefs have also helped fill a bulging trophy cabinet inside, including winning Scotland’s Asian Restaurant of the Year award at the Asian Restaurant Awards in 2020 and 2023.

Look out for Shannanda on the menu, which features strawberries to blend Indian and Scottish cuisine together.

Address: 9A Moss Street, Elgin, IV30 1LU

Zaika

As well as picking out the best Indian restaurants in Elgin, we also thought we’d select a few of the best that just do takeaways.

Zaika, which is Hindi for “taste”, is long established on Commerce Street in the town centre.

All members of the family can regularly be seen preparing meals during peak periods.

Address: 17 Commerce Street, Elgin, IV30 1BS

Natural Spice

If you’re out late dancing at Joanna’s nightclub or at Moray Playhouse for a film, then Natural Spice could be the place for you.

It has special late night opening hours until 2.30am on both Friday and Saturday nights for when you need food and fast.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar worked in the takeaway in his youth during summer holidays in exchange for a free bed at his Lossiemouth uncle’s for six weeks.

Address: City Arms Close, 187 High Street, Elgin, IV30 1DW

