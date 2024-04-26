Joe Harper: Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski now worth at least £10 million

If Feyenoord want to sign Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski in the summer they will have to pay at least £10million plus add-ons.

Defending Dutch Eredivisie champions Feyenoord have reportedly targeted Miovski for a potential summer transfer swoop.

Feyenoord are set to finish second in the Dutch top flight which will secure guaranteed Champions League group stage action next season.

Hopefully Miovski will remain at Pittodrie next season to lead the line in new manager Jimmy Thelin’s first campaign.

The realty remains is if a huge club like Feyenoord come in with a major bid it could be hard for Aberdeen and Miovski to turn down.

However, for me it would have to take a bid of at least £10m plus additional add-ons, such as a 20% sell-on clause, to land Miovski.

The North Macedonian international is a class act and reminds me of Aberdeen legend Steve Archibald with his style of play.

My former strike partner Archibald left Aberdeen in 1980 and rose to the very top by winning trophies with Tottenham and Barcelona.

Miovski also has the quality and character to play at the very highest level.

To the striker’s credit he has always said he is very happy at Pittodrie and has never indicated he is keen to leave before his contract expires in summer 2026.

However if a club like Feyenoord are offering the chance to play in the Champions League group stages it is an opportunity that is very difficult for a player to turn down.

Any move, whether in the summer or future transfer windows, has to be right for both Miovski and Aberdeen.

Clubs from Spain, Germany, Italy and Germany have all been monitoring Miovski in previous transfer windows.

I would expect that interest to continue in the upcoming summer transfer window.

It could spark a bidding war for the striker that could further ramp up any fee.

New manager Thelin will bring in his own players to rebuild the squad but with 24 goals this season I’m sure he will see Miovski as a key player for his Dons.

If Miovski was to be sold in the summer it would be a major blow for Thelin.

If the striker is sold I would hope a large chunk of any transfer fee received would be given to Thelin to boost his transfer kitty.

Miovski has been the shining light for Aberdeen this season and has consistently proven his class in an under-performing team.

The 24-year-old is improving all the time which is another reason why clubs across Europe have the striker on their radar.

He has netted 24 goals this season but there is the sense that is only the tip of the iceberg and the best has yet to come.

Hopefully that continued improvement comes at Aberdeen next season under Thelin who plays attacking football.

However if a club comes in with an offer of £10m or more and it is an appealing move for Miovski the striker could be heading for a new club.

Miovski has proven over two seasons that he can be a prolific striker in Scotland.

And this term the striker also showed he can shine, and score, in Europe.

Miovski netted four times in Europe this season and that will place him on the radar of many teams this summer.

Aberdeen must not drop standards

Aberdeen delivered a superb performance in the agonising Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic.

Every Dons player gave their all at Hampden from the first minute to the 120th and then in the spot-kick drama.

Now they have to do the same against Motherwell at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The superb performance in the semi will have left many fans wondering why can’t they do that in the Premiership?

Aberdeen supporters were entertained at Hampden, and there has not been much of that delivered by the Dons in the Premiership this season.

If the Reds consistently produced the level shown at Hampden they would be in the top six and pushing to finish third.

Unfortunately a dismal league campaign will finish in the bottom half of the Premiership.

The post-split fixtures kick-off against Motherwell and the Dons must not let their standards drop from Hampden.

The threat of being dragged into a relegation play-off has not been extinguished yet.

Aberdeen must win tomorrow to take a major step towards killing off any threat of dropping into the relegation play-off zone.

Another thrilling Highland League title race

Congratulations to Buckie Thistle for winning another enthralling and exciting Highland League title race.

The title fight went down to the wire on the final day with Brechin City and Fraserburgh also in the mix for the league crown.

Unfortunately the Jags won’t get the chance to compete for a place in the SPFL after failing to obtain a bronze club licence from the SFA.