Popular Elgin Indian restaurant reveals work to start next month on refurbishment

A popular Elgin Indian restaurant will close next month for a major refurbishment.

From February 5, Qismat at 204 Elgin High Street will close for the work to be carried out.

It will reopen sometime in March.

Director Atif Ali says the makeover will give the restaurant a refresh.

Mr Ali said: “We have been planning a refurbishment for a while and now is the right time to do it to move the business forward.

“In the past before Covid, every three years we would put new carpets in and give it a quick freshen up.

“Now we are doing a major refurbishment.”

What does the restaurant looks like now?

What changes are coming to Qismat?

Mr Ali wants to keep some mystery for customers about the refurbishment.

However he revealed some details.

He said: “It will be a major refresh of the restaurant and I don’t want to give away too much about it as I want customers to be surprised.

“But the layout of the booths will be changed and new flooring, tables and cutlery will be added.

“We can’t wait for customers to see our refurbishment once it is done.”

The business continues to be busy with restaurant and takeaway orders.

He said: “The trade has been really good.

“Covid had its challenges and after that the trade has been fantastic.

“We probably had one of our busiest Christmas periods.

“Also generally, takeaways, deliveries and footfall have been brilliant at the Qismat.”

Since 1987, the Qismat has been trading.