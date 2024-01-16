Popular Elgin Indian restaurant reveals work to start next month on refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Elgin Indian restaurant reveals work to start next month on refurbishment

Qismat remains a popular place to eat at in the Elgin High Street.

By Sean McAngus
Qismat pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Qismat pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A popular Elgin Indian restaurant will close next month for a major refurbishment.

From February 5, Qismat at 204 Elgin High Street will close for the work to be carried out.

It will reopen sometime in March.

Director Atif Ali says the makeover will give the restaurant a refresh.

The Qismat restaurant  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mr Ali said: “We have been planning a refurbishment for a while and now is the right time to do it to move the business forward.

“In the past before Covid, every three years we would put new carpets in and give it a quick freshen up.

“Now we are doing a major refurbishment.”

What does the restaurant looks like now?

Some food on offer.  Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Bar area. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A restaurant menu. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What changes are coming to Qismat?

Mr Ali wants to keep some mystery for customers about the refurbishment.

However he revealed some details.

He said: “It will be a major refresh of the restaurant and I don’t want to give away too much about it as I want customers to be surprised.

“But the layout of the booths will be changed and new flooring, tables and cutlery will be added.

“We can’t wait for customers to see our refurbishment once it is done.”

Qismat in Elgin’s town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The business continues to be busy with restaurant and takeaway orders.

He said: “The trade has been really good.

“Covid had its challenges and after that the trade has been fantastic.

“We probably had one of our busiest Christmas periods.

“Also generally, takeaways, deliveries and footfall have been brilliant at the Qismat.”

Since 1987, the Qismat has been trading.

The Future of Elgin

