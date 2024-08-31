Nairn 7 SCOTS reservist Will Hall’s successful rowing career nearly crushed his military dreams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Nairn 7 SCOTS reservist Will Hall’s successful rowing career nearly crushed his military dreams

Will Hall admitted it was Burghead and not the four rejections that led him to refuse his acceptance for the armed forces and become a reservist.

Will Hall filming
Will Hall joined 7 SCOTS (The Royal Regiment of Scotland) in November last year.
By Lottie Hood

As a gangly 6ft “stick”, when outdoor instructor Will Hall was 13 years old, he made the ideal candidate for his new school’s rowing team.

After being popped into a boat, he swapped rugby for rowing and by the time he was 17 years old, he was rowing for Great Britain (GB).

This carried on at university at Oxford Brookes and for the next four years, Will’s life was taken up with his love for the sport, his team, and travelling to compete in European Rowing Championships.

At 24 and finished with his degree in animal biology and conservation, Will decided against taking it further and trying for the Olympics.

Will Hall celebrating on a row boat
Will Hall celebrating with the Oxford Brookes rowing team. Image: Naomi Baker

But his string of rowing successes looked to have put a spoke in the wheel of his career ambitions.

Around the time he started rowing, Will complained of a sore back and was diagnosed with early onset disc prolapse.

“I think it probably was brought on by the fact I had just started rowing and I’d grown really quickly,” he said.

“I had a sore back when I was younger, it didn’t cause me any grief. But it was then set on my medical record.”

This became a problem when he applied for the Marines aged 16.

Will Hall on the left rowing.
Will competed all over the world. Images supplied by Will Hall.

Accepted into the Army after four attempts, but Burghead’s beauty changed Will’s mind

Rejected on medical grounds, Will tried again when he was 18 and was told the same story.

Trying out for the Army at 23 having just rowed for Great Britain at the World Championships, Will said he was “probably the fittest and healthiest” he had been. He was again refused.

However, he decided to give it one more shot when he was working as a school coach and cadet instructor three years later.

Will Hall with his team
Rowing for Great Britain.

Each time he had been rejected, Will had written appeal letters with supporting ones from people such as the head coach of GB Rowing and his physiotherapist.

When again the refusal came, Will’s next appeal letter took a different tone.

He said: “I just wrote, ‘I don’t think you’ve read any of my previous appeals, please could you reconsider?’

“I didn’t really think anything of it. Then lo and behold, they did accept my appeals just as I had been offered this job in Scotland.”

By this point, Will was in the process of moving from Winchester to Burghead to teach outdoor education with the charity Wild Things.

Will Hall smiling at the camera outdoors
Will is now an outdoor instructor among other things.

Upon experiencing the Northern Lights and local wildlife, the outdoor instructor said: “It was my idea of heaven.”

Eventually settling in Nairn with his partner Alice, Will realised he did not want to leave and decided to switch to a reservist role instead.

“And that’s how I got here,” the 2nd Lieutenant with the C Company Detachment 7 Scots laughed.

“It’s a bit of a weird, wiggly route.”

Will Hall
Will enjoys teaching people about nature and the outdoors.

Being a reservist can help your career

Still working freelance for the Moray charity Wild Things, Will also runs his own bushcraft and natural navigation courses, is a wildlife guide, expedition leader and also does photography and filming with hopes of doing presenting work in the future.

While the outdoors has always been a great passion, the Army has always appealed for the same reasons rowing struck a chord – working hard alongside like-minded people with a shared goal.

With the 7 SCOTS (The Royal Regiment of Scotland) since November last year, the 30-year-old dedicates time to training and managing a small group of reservists in Elgin.

Will Hall in his reservist uniform
Will said he thinks we are in a pre-war era.

The group of volunteer civilians gather to train on Tuesday evenings and one weekend a month, covering areas like fitness tests and weapons handling.

While the goal of the Army is to develop fighting power, Will said that as a reservist, there are a lot of opportunities that can also spur on your career.

He said: “There are courses and opportunities for literally anyone in the civilian capacity. Whether you’re a chef, guitarist, or you want to be a mountaineer or dive instructor, you can do that as a reservist.

“You can explore and you can push your civilian career.

“And as a reservist, you can bring something to the Army that the Army can’t offer, which is life experience and knowledge in your area of expertise.”

7 SCOTS in training in Germany.
7 SCOTS reservists in training in Germany. Image: Will Hall

‘We’re in a pre-war era’

Another part of the role is the Annual Deployment Exercise.

In June, Will, along with up to 1,000 troops, headed out to Germany for two weeks in the largest deployment of British reservists since the Cold War.

With the Army investing £50 billion into the armed forces in the UK this year, it seems recent worldwide events are being watched closely.

7 SCOTS from the north and north-east in Germany
The 7 SCOTS reservists in Germany. Image: Will Hall

When asked about the importance of the role of reservists in light of this, Will added: “I think we’re in a pre-war era now.

“From my perspective, I think it is a no-brainer to be paid to go and do the stuff that you enjoy.

“And if we’re in a pre-war era and it’s likely that we’re going to go to war at some point in the next five to 10 years, why the hell wouldn’t you want to be trained up to the highest ability?”

More from Moray

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers have soared to international success from a career that's spanned over twenty years.
MacMoray's 'most requested act' signed up for next year's final festival
30 August 2024. East Church Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland. This is the Police standing and guarding the vacant propery that was occupied by M&Co on East Church Street, Buckie. The Front door has been smashed to this vacant and boarded property. There are rumours that a Drugs Factory has been found within. Credit - Jasperimage
Man in court after £490,000 of cannabis found in empty Buckie shop
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Disqualifed driver ran away fro Police after being stopped on King Street, Nairn Picture shows; King Street Nairn. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
'Sorry, I'm off': Disqualified Nairn driver got stopped by police - then made a…
Daniel McPhee
Teenager missing from Keith not seen for 10 days
Police outside property at North Port. Image: Tyler McNeill.
Two men arrested following disturbance in Elgin town centre
Officers outside empty building in Buckie
Police recover nearly half a million pounds of cannabis from former WHSmith in Buckie
Kira Stephen appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Woman pushed child in buggy along A96 while drunk and then attacked mum
Pastor Graham Swanson and head contractor Edward Hawksley inside the former council offices getting transformed. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How Elgin Baptist Church is transforming former council offices
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Elgin man snared by police decoy spared jail
John W Henry, his wife Linda along with Lossiemouth United FC chairman, Alex Lauriston. Image: Jasperimage.
Liverpool FC owner gifted local football shirt during Lossiemouth walkabout

Conversation