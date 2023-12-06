Timeline revealed for Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment in heart of Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Timeline revealed for Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment in heart of Elgin

Work could begin on the eyesore properties within months.

By Sean McAngus
Artist impression of Junners building redeveloped.
The Business Enterprise Hub could open in the former Junners toy shop. Image: Moray Council

Work to breath new life into eyesore buildings on South Street could begin as soon as next year, Moray Council has revealed.

These proposals will include the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub. 

Now Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray have released new details about the development.

Homes, a business enterprise hub for new and growing businesses and additional units for shops are included as part of the vision.

RPL is having on-going discussions with building owners.

Meanwhile Moray Council and the developer are working with business owners and residents occupying the current sites.

South Street in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

What are the plans?

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while recently confirmed £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Aerial view of former Jailhouse nightclub.
The former Jailhouse nightclub from above. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The proposals include:

  • Around 35 to 40 residential units in line with the Scottish Government and Moray Council funded project for accessible and affordable housing from the Moray Growth Deal.
  • Business Enterprise Hub which is a Growth Deal project led by UHI Moray and funded by the Scottish Government and Highlands and Islands Enterprise
  • Commercial units and high-quality spaces with a new link between South Street and High Street.

It is hoped the proposals will be submitted to planning early in 2024 following public feedback.

The South Street development drawing revealed.

Meanwhile, construction could start on the South Street redevelopment within the next 12 months.

RPL has commissioned architects Oberlanders, to progress design concepts.

Moray Council’s economic development and infrastructure services committee chairman Marc Macrae says the plans will generate “significant footfall” and support businesses through the construction and operational phases.

Robertson Group chief executive Elliot Robertson added: “As the development partner for South Street, we continue to support the city and be a positive contributor to its wellbeing.

Aerial view of South Street development plans revealed.

“Sharing Moray Council’s vision, this project sees the repurposing and rejuvenation of empty buildings into a thriving hub of residential housing, commercial units, and a new space for Business Enterprise, for the benefit of the local community and beyond.

“By transforming previously neglected areas whilst fostering community and business growth, we are embarking on a new chapter in Elgin’s history.

“Together with Moray Council, UHI Moray and HIE, we are committed to making this part of the Elgin City Centre Masterplan a reality.”

‘Rejuvenation of South Street’

Principal and Chief Executive of UHI Moray David Patterson said: “We are delighted to be a part of this exciting, planned development in Elgin, not just for the rejuvenation of South Street, but as part of the wider support that the Business Enterprise Hub will provide to new start-up businesses in Moray, and to the scaling up of small and micro businesses here.

“The Hub will reflect the past history of this site, and will also enable this historic marketplace to become a bustling community space once more, where students, entrepreneurs and businesses coincide and where ideas can be traded and an entrepreneurial spirit flourish.”

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, discussions ongoing for a second phase of the development, which will see the former Gordon Arms Hotel site at 118 High Street, transform to provide a creative arts hub and pop-up shop.

Moray Council is working with RPL and various stakeholders on a proposal that will create a vibrant hub that will foster creativity and encourage visitors to the city.

View South Street plans for yourself

On Saturday, December 16, a public exhibition will take place between 10am and 2pm at 118 High Street in Elgin.

It is being delivered in collaboration between Moray Council, RPL, UHI Moray, Made and Elgin Bid.

The Future of Elgin

More from Moray

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris resigned her role as equalities champion after posting an Anglophobic message on social media.
Moray Council has a new equalities champion - after the last one quit over…
Collage of Elgin Marbles at British Museum on left and Elgin councillor Jeremie Fernandes on right.
'An embarrassment to the town': Calls to stop using 'tenuous' Elgin Marbles name for…
Locator image of exterior of Buckie High School.
Police investigation launched after 'disturbance' at Buckie High School
A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain. Image: Met Office
Flooding warning issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Teen missing from Elgin found safe and well
War memorial in Elgin with St Giles Church behind.
A market, a community centre or a gig venue? Elgin has its say on…
7
View of rear of lorry that has hit house next to front door.
Driver in hospital after lorry crashes into New Elgin home following skid on icy…
This weekend will be cold and frosty according to the Met Office. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Schools shut across north and north-east as temperatures plunge to -12.5C on one of…
Bonnie Tyler on Stage
'Lost in... Elgin': Bonnie Tyler joins line-up for first MacMoray Summer Special
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer 'boy racer' and a bus stop pervert

Conversation