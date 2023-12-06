Timeline revealed for Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment in heart of Elgin

Work to breath new life into eyesore buildings on South Street could begin as soon as next year, Moray Council has revealed.

These proposals will include the redevelopment of the former Junners toy shop, the Newmarket Bar and the Jailhouse nightclub.

Now Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray have released new details about the development.

Homes, a business enterprise hub for new and growing businesses and additional units for shops are included as part of the vision.

RPL is having on-going discussions with building owners.

Meanwhile Moray Council and the developer are working with business owners and residents occupying the current sites.

What are the plans?

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while recently confirmed £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

The proposals include:

Around 35 to 40 residential units in line with the Scottish Government and Moray Council funded project for accessible and affordable housing from the Moray Growth Deal.

Business Enterprise Hub which is a Growth Deal project led by UHI Moray and funded by the Scottish Government and Highlands and Islands Enterprise

Commercial units and high-quality spaces with a new link between South Street and High Street.

It is hoped the proposals will be submitted to planning early in 2024 following public feedback.

Meanwhile, construction could start on the South Street redevelopment within the next 12 months.

RPL has commissioned architects Oberlanders, to progress design concepts.

Moray Council’s economic development and infrastructure services committee chairman Marc Macrae says the plans will generate “significant footfall” and support businesses through the construction and operational phases.

Robertson Group chief executive Elliot Robertson added: “As the development partner for South Street, we continue to support the city and be a positive contributor to its wellbeing.

“Sharing Moray Council’s vision, this project sees the repurposing and rejuvenation of empty buildings into a thriving hub of residential housing, commercial units, and a new space for Business Enterprise, for the benefit of the local community and beyond.

“By transforming previously neglected areas whilst fostering community and business growth, we are embarking on a new chapter in Elgin’s history.

“Together with Moray Council, UHI Moray and HIE, we are committed to making this part of the Elgin City Centre Masterplan a reality.”

‘Rejuvenation of South Street’

Principal and Chief Executive of UHI Moray David Patterson said: “We are delighted to be a part of this exciting, planned development in Elgin, not just for the rejuvenation of South Street, but as part of the wider support that the Business Enterprise Hub will provide to new start-up businesses in Moray, and to the scaling up of small and micro businesses here.

“The Hub will reflect the past history of this site, and will also enable this historic marketplace to become a bustling community space once more, where students, entrepreneurs and businesses coincide and where ideas can be traded and an entrepreneurial spirit flourish.”

Meanwhile, discussions ongoing for a second phase of the development, which will see the former Gordon Arms Hotel site at 118 High Street, transform to provide a creative arts hub and pop-up shop.

Moray Council is working with RPL and various stakeholders on a proposal that will create a vibrant hub that will foster creativity and encourage visitors to the city.

View South Street plans for yourself

On Saturday, December 16, a public exhibition will take place between 10am and 2pm at 118 High Street in Elgin.

It is being delivered in collaboration between Moray Council, RPL, UHI Moray, Made and Elgin Bid.