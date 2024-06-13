Exclusive: John Lewis building planned to become new Aberdeen indoor go-karting venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: John Lewis building planned to become new Aberdeen indoor go-karting venue

Aberdeen's former John Lewis building in George Street could be given a new lease of life as a go-kart track, The P&J understands.

The former John Lewis building in Aberdeen, Norco House, could be converted into an entertainment complex including a go-karting circuit. Image: DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

The former John Lewis department store in Aberdeen could finally be brought back into use – as a go-karting track.

Rumours of the wacky new plans for the mothballed George Street department store have been spinning around the city.

Now, The Press and Journal understands a nationwide go-karting operator is racing to convert the building for an indoor circuit.

Tight-lipped new owner EP Properties has held out on commenting on plans for the five-floor, 200,000 sq ft Norco House.

TeamSport is already in Dundee, on the West Gourdie Industrial Estate. Image: Alan Richardson
But The P&J can confirm TeamSport is eyeing up a move into Aberdeen – having enjoyed significant business from the city at its centre down in Dundee.

The Surrey-headquartered go-karting firm’s press team was approached for comment.

Start your engines: Work under way to prepare John Lewis for go-karting conversion

No official documentation has yet been lodged with Aberdeen City Council to signal the way ahead for the former John Lewis store.

The high street giant shut up shop in the north-east in summer 2021, costing 265 jobs.

The former John Lewis building, Norco House in Aberdeen's George Street, from above. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
But numerous well-placed sources have hinted at the planned new use for the shuttered shop – now even identifying TeamSport as the incomer tenant.

EP Properties purchased the John Lewis building, also known as Norco House, and the adjoining Bon Accord Centre last summer.

The Lancashire development firm is run by Zakir Issa, whose billionaire brothers are currently dividing their own business empire, which included joint ownership of Asda.

The Blackburn-based building owners once again declined to comment on their plans when asked on Thursday morning.

John Lewis building key to George Street revamp

Norco House is still viewed as being integral to the regeneration of the wider George Street area, with council plans for a new park – Norco Place – outside of it.

Around a month ago, builders hung their banner by the door amid new activity at the 1960s building.

KESR workers have been in and out of the former Aberdeen John Lewis building for weeks. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Metal fencing was erected around the Loch Street side of the idling department store.

Perthshire firm KESR Developments also kept silent on their work there.

After John Lewis closed in Aberdeen in 2021, Norco House was used during the mass coronavirus vaccination programme.

But the NHS has moved into another unit in the Bon Accord Centre, leaving it a gaping hole to be filled once more.

Mr Issa is understood to have snapped up the landmark building for around £270,000, while splashing another £10 million on the neighbouring shopping centre.

Plans for a continental-style, north-east food and produce market emerged for the ground floor of Norco House.

However, The P&J last month revealed talks between the George Street Market Collective and EP Properties had ended.

