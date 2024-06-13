Exclusive: John Lewis building planned to become new Aberdeen indoor go-karting venue

The former John Lewis department store in Aberdeen could finally be brought back into use – as a go-karting track.

Rumours of the wacky new plans for the mothballed George Street department store have been spinning around the city.

Now, The Press and Journal understands a nationwide go-karting operator is racing to convert the building for an indoor circuit.

Tight-lipped new owner EP Properties has held out on commenting on plans for the five-floor, 200,000 sq ft Norco House.

But The P&J can confirm TeamSport is eyeing up a move into Aberdeen – having enjoyed significant business from the city at its centre down in Dundee.

The Surrey-headquartered go-karting firm’s press team was approached for comment.

Start your engines: Work under way to prepare John Lewis for go-karting conversion

No official documentation has yet been lodged with Aberdeen City Council to signal the way ahead for the former John Lewis store.

The high street giant shut up shop in the north-east in summer 2021, costing 265 jobs.

But numerous well-placed sources have hinted at the planned new use for the shuttered shop – now even identifying TeamSport as the incomer tenant.

EP Properties purchased the John Lewis building, also known as Norco House, and the adjoining Bon Accord Centre last summer.

The Lancashire development firm is run by Zakir Issa, whose billionaire brothers are currently dividing their own business empire, which included joint ownership of Asda.

The Blackburn-based building owners once again declined to comment on their plans when asked on Thursday morning.

John Lewis building key to George Street revamp

Norco House is still viewed as being integral to the regeneration of the wider George Street area, with council plans for a new park – Norco Place – outside of it.

Around a month ago, builders hung their banner by the door amid new activity at the 1960s building.

Metal fencing was erected around the Loch Street side of the idling department store.

Perthshire firm KESR Developments also kept silent on their work there.

After John Lewis closed in Aberdeen in 2021, Norco House was used during the mass coronavirus vaccination programme.

But the NHS has moved into another unit in the Bon Accord Centre, leaving it a gaping hole to be filled once more.

Mr Issa is understood to have snapped up the landmark building for around £270,000, while splashing another £10 million on the neighbouring shopping centre.

Plans for a continental-style, north-east food and produce market emerged for the ground floor of Norco House.

However, The P&J last month revealed talks between the George Street Market Collective and EP Properties had ended.

