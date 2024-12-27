How 38 new flats in the Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment could help Elgin town centre

Efforts continue to be ramped up to transform empty buildings into new homes in Elgin town centre.

But what difference will this make to the dynamic of these busy shopping streets?

Early next year, construction is set to start on a South Street redevelopment which will include a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray are behind the regeneration project.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

The iconic Jailhouse nightclub, Newmarket Bar, Junners buildings and property at 53-55 South Street which was most recently home to Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre will all be torn down to make way for the new development.

All that will be left is a C-listed archway at the entrance to the former toy shop Junners.

The popular shop closed down in January 2016 after 116 years of trading.

What are people’s hopes for the flats?

It is hoped the mix of one and two bedroom flats aligned to the Housing Mix Delivery project from the Moray Growth Deal will bring major benefits to the Elgin town centre.

Moray Chambers of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf welcomes more homes in the Elgin town centre.

She said: “It is exciting that we will be getting additional homes in Elgin town centre.

“Data shows that if you have more people living in the town centre, they are more likely to shop, have a coffee and spent more locally on shopping and getting gifts.

“This will benefit local retailers.

“We will have more people living in the town centre which will give Elgin a buzz and positivity.”

’24 hour buzz in Elgin town centre’

Earlier this year, local businessman Graeme MacKenzie exclusively spoke to the Press and Journal about the tough journey of selling his former Junners toy shop.

Now he has shared his hopes for the redevelopment.

He said: “There is a major need for more town centre accommodation in Elgin.

“It will provide footfall and create a buzz in a 24-hour period rather than just provide between 9am to 5pm.”

Council officials previously warned there was a urgent need for more businesses and accommodation to stop Elgin from becoming a “ghost town” at night.

Strategic planning and development manager Gary Templeton said: ” We are actively encouraging more people to live in the town centre.

“The South Street development’s new flats will bring more footfall and help the evening economy.

“Across Scotland, in recent years there are more people interested in living in upper floors.”

Accommodation in Elgin town centre

It is becoming more common for buildings to be redeveloped in the Elgin town centre to provide more accommodation.

Poundland recently created four flats above their new store on Elgin’s High Street.

Meanwhile, Tulloch of Cummingston have submitted plans to transform the former Johnston Carmichael headquarters on South Street into apartments.

