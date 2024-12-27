How 38 new flats in the Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment could help Elgin town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

How 38 new flats in the Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment could help Elgin town centre

It is hoped the development in will help boost footfall and trade for local businesses.

Former Junners store with the listed arch. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Efforts continue to be ramped up to transform empty buildings into new homes in Elgin town centre.

But what difference will this make to the dynamic of these busy shopping streets?

Early next year, construction is set to start on a South Street redevelopment which will include a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray are behind the regeneration project.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

The run down former site of the jailhouse nightclub in elgin
Inside Jailhouse. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The iconic Jailhouse nightclub, Newmarket Bar, Junners buildings and property at 53-55 South Street which was most recently home to Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre will all be torn down to make way for the new development.

Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre set to be demolished. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

All that will be left is a C-listed archway at the entrance to the former toy shop Junners.

The popular shop closed down in January 2016 after 116 years of trading.

What are people’s hopes for the flats?

Drawing impression of the new flats. Image: Oberlanders

It is hoped the mix of one and two bedroom flats aligned to the Housing Mix Delivery project from the Moray Growth Deal will bring major benefits to the Elgin town centre.

Moray Chambers of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf welcomes more homes in the Elgin town centre.

Sarah Medcraf walking down Elgin High Street.
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She said: “It is exciting that we will be getting additional homes in Elgin town centre.

“Data shows that if you have more people living in the town centre, they are more likely to shop, have a coffee and spent more locally on shopping and getting gifts.

“This will benefit local retailers.

“We will have more people living in the town centre which will give Elgin a buzz and positivity.”

’24 hour buzz in Elgin town centre’

Graeme Mackenzie, who sold the Junners toy shop, on selling the former Elgin shop which will be demolished as part of the Junners Jailhouse mixed-use development. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Earlier this year, local businessman Graeme MacKenzie exclusively spoke to the Press and Journal about the tough journey of selling his former Junners toy shop.

Now he has shared his hopes for the redevelopment.

He said: “There is a major need for more town centre accommodation in Elgin.

“It will provide footfall and create a buzz in a 24-hour period rather than just provide between 9am to 5pm.”

Aerial view of South Street development.

Council officials previously warned there was a urgent need for more businesses and accommodation to stop Elgin from becoming a “ghost town” at night.

Strategic planning and development manager Gary Templeton said: ” We are actively encouraging more people to live in the town centre.

“The South Street development’s new flats will bring more footfall and help the evening economy.

“Across Scotland, in recent years there are more people interested in living in upper floors.”

Accommodation in Elgin town centre

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It is becoming more common for buildings to be redeveloped in the Elgin town centre to provide more accommodation.

Poundland recently created four flats above their new store on Elgin’s High Street.

Meanwhile, Tulloch of Cummingston have submitted plans to transform the former Johnston Carmichael headquarters on South Street into apartments.

