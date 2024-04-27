Take a look inside Elgin’s rebuilt Poundland building as it moves closer to opening

The transformation of the Elgin Poundland building has been the talk of the town for years.

Construction firm Morgan Sindall have carried out the complex and arduous work to dismantled the sandstone structure before rebuilding it.

The store will be on the ground floor and four flats on the upper two storeys.

North Street has been closed throughout to make way for the works.

Over the last six years, it is fair to say there hasn’t been a shortage of challenges including a major fire and the global pandemic.

LDN Architects partner Pinny Muir who has played a key role in the project said: “It shows Poundland’s commitment to Elgin.

“They could have easily said see you later and deserted it after all the problems.”

Our exclusive look inside Elgin Poundland

Excitement is growing with scaffolding around the key site building removed now, as it moves closer to reopening.

For the first time, the discount retailer have revealed they are aiming for a summer opening.

We gain exclusive access to have a look around the building and find out more.

Hopes completion will boost Elgin town centre

It is the only shop building the retailer owns outright in the UK.

Also it is the first time Poundland have taken the plunge into flats too.

It is hoped the move will encourage even more redevelopment in the town.

Council officials have previously told us about the urgent need for more businesses and accommodation to boost Elgin town centre.

Retail director Alan Smallman hopes it can a ‘knock on effect’ on the town centre.

He said: “We have put a lot of time and money to bring this building back to its former glory.

“We usually just fit out stores rather than do all the building – we hope it can boost Elgin town centre.”

The building has a metal frame which supports the reused Ashlar stone.

Look inside the flats

The B-listed building opened as the A&W Reid bank in 1856. It is most fondly remembered in Elgin as the former home of Woolworths.

The original doorway of the bank has been retained for the High Street level entrance to the flats.

Meanwhile, the colour of Poundland is clearly on show to pay homage to the firm.

Part of the shop floor has been sacrificed for the stairway.

There are some nice views of the Elgin town centre from the flats.

Poundland property director Ben Wall said they haven’t decide if the flats will be sold or put up to rent.

However, he said: ” All the flats will be filled and shows our commitment to Elgin and the future of the High Street.”

In response, to questions about the already approved phase two which could see an additional extension to the rear onto North Street to include 17 flats and two new commercial units, Ben said they were focused on reopening the shop first.

In the meantime, Poundland has a temporary base in Elgin next to the town’s TK Maxx store.

