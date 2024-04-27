Take a look inside Elgin’s rebuilt Poundland building as it moves closer to opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Take a look inside Elgin’s rebuilt Poundland building as it moves closer to opening

The Press and Journal was given exclusive access to go inside the Elgin Poundland.

By Sean McAngus
Key people involved in the Elgin Poundland project. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Key people involved in the Elgin Poundland project. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The transformation of the Elgin Poundland building has been the talk of the town for years.

Construction firm Morgan Sindall have carried out the complex and arduous work to dismantled the sandstone structure before rebuilding it.

The store will be on the ground floor and four flats on the upper two storeys.

North Street has been closed throughout to make way for the works.

The Poundland building in Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Over the last six years, it is fair to say there hasn’t been a shortage of challenges including a major fire and the global pandemic.

LDN Architects partner Pinny Muir who has played a key role in the project said: “It shows Poundland’s commitment to Elgin.

“They could have easily said see you later and deserted it after all the problems.”

Key people involved in the Elgin Poundland project. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Our exclusive look inside Elgin Poundland

The Poundland building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Excitement is growing with scaffolding around the key site building removed now, as it moves closer to reopening.

For the first time, the discount retailer have revealed they are aiming for a summer opening.

We gain exclusive access to have a look around the building and find out more.

Hopes completion will boost Elgin town centre

Newspaper cutout reading "Poundland's plan to save dilapidated Victorian building"
Poundland made the front page of the Press and Journal in December 2019 after they bought the building. Image: DC Thomson

It is the only shop building the retailer owns outright in the UK.

Also it is the first time Poundland have taken the plunge into flats too.

It is hoped the move will encourage even more redevelopment in the town.

Council officials have previously told us about the urgent need for more businesses and accommodation to boost Elgin town centre.

Press and Journal’s Sean McAngus chatting to Poundland retail director Alan Smallman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Retail director Alan Smallman hopes it can a ‘knock on effect’ on the town centre.

He said: “We have put a lot of time and money to bring this building back to its former glory.

“We usually just fit out stores rather than do all the building – we hope it can boost Elgin town centre.”

The building has a metal frame which supports the reused Ashlar stone.

Inside the Poundland shop.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Look inside the flats

The stairway to the flats. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

The B-listed building opened as the A&W Reid bank in 1856. It is most fondly remembered in Elgin as the former home of Woolworths.

The original doorway of the bank has been retained for the High Street level entrance to the flats.

Meanwhile, the colour of Poundland is clearly on show to pay homage to the firm.

Part of the shop floor has been sacrificed for the stairway.

A view of the Elgin town centre from one of the new apartments. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

There are some nice views of the Elgin town centre from the flats.

Poundland property director Ben Wall said they haven’t decide if the flats will be sold or put up to rent.

However, he said: ” All the flats will be filled and shows our commitment to Elgin and the future of the High Street.”

Kitchen inside one of the apartments. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In response, to questions about the already approved phase two which could see an additional extension to the rear onto North Street to include 17 flats and two new commercial units, Ben said they were focused on reopening the shop first.

In the meantime, Poundland has a temporary base in Elgin next to the town’s TK Maxx store.

The entrance to the flats. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Watch Jason Hedges’ video tour:

Conversation