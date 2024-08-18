Moray road reopens after one-vehicle crash near Buckie

A Moray road has reopened to traffic following a one-vehicle crash near Buckie.

The incident happened on the A98 Fochabers to Cullen road shortly after 9am on Sunday.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene, around three miles south west of the Moray town.

The road was blocked as crews dealt with the incident but has since been cleared.

The severity of any injuries is known at this time.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Firefighters called to Moray crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the incident at 9.25am this morning.

Two fire appliances from Buckie and Fochabers were tasked to the incident.

Firefighters used cutting gear to assist with the rescue operation, before leaving the scene at around 10.43am.

