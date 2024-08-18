Motorcyclist taken to hospital after A9 crash near Invergordon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after A9 crash near Invergordon

Police and paramedics attended the two-vehicle crash.

By Michelle Henderson
Facade of Raismore Hospital.
The motorcyclist was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for further treatment. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after colliding with a car on the A9 east of Invergordon.

The rider was travelling on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road when the collision happened shortly before 7pm on Saturday.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at the Delny Muir junction – around four miles east of Invergordon.

The motorcyclist was assessed by paramedics before being taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment. His condition is unknown.

No other parties injured in A9 crash

Police confirmed no other parties were injured in the two-vehicle crash.

The road was blocked for a short time as the recovery of the vehicles was arranged.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.50pm on Saturday, August 17, we received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on the A9 at the Delny Muir junction, Invergordon.

“Emergency services attended and a man, the motorcyclist, was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

“No one else was injured and recovery arranged.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Map showing yellow weather warning for rain along the west coast of Scotland.
Rain warning issued for West Highlands
Breaking news graphic
Orkney road reopens after two car crash near St Margaret's Hope
The single car crash happened near Georgemas Junction. Image: Google Street View.
Man taken to hospital after one-car crash on A9 south of Thurso
Nairn County Mikeysline shirt.
Highland League club partners with suicide prevention charity for special shirt
Skye
Delayed expert reports on Skye shotgun murder accused still outstanding just months before trial
Portree Community Hospital surrounded by houses along the waterfront.
Skye campaigners sceptical as 24/7 urgent care scheme launched after teacher almost died
A general view of Inverness High Street with shoppers exploring whats on offer.
'An Inverness TGIs would be banging': Locals have their say on what should replace…
2
Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Shetland man traced after police search concludes
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fonseca sprayed swastikas and an anti-semitic slogan in Nairn Picture shows; Peter Fonseca - Inverness Justice Centre. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/07/2024
Nairn teen who sprayed 'Gas the Jews' and swastikas around town avoids custodial sentence
Aurora Hotel front
'Our future is on the line': Aurora Hotel's plan to open new Nairn pub…

Conversation