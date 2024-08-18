Motorcyclist taken to hospital after A9 crash near Invergordon

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after colliding with a car on the A9 east of Invergordon.

The rider was travelling on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road when the collision happened shortly before 7pm on Saturday.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at the Delny Muir junction – around four miles east of Invergordon.

The motorcyclist was assessed by paramedics before being taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment. His condition is unknown.

No other parties injured in A9 crash

Police confirmed no other parties were injured in the two-vehicle crash.

The road was blocked for a short time as the recovery of the vehicles was arranged.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.50pm on Saturday, August 17, we received a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on the A9 at the Delny Muir junction, Invergordon.

“Emergency services attended and a man, the motorcyclist, was taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

“No one else was injured and recovery arranged.”