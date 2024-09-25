Shocking 10% council tax hike warning for Moray as ‘drastic decisions’ needed to balance books

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shocking 10% council tax hike warning for Moray as ‘drastic decisions’ needed to balance books

Almost £9 million in savings have been identified, but it still leaves a gap of £3.7 million

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Moray Council has tabled “drastic and uncomfortable” plans to plug its £12.7 million budget black hole.

Almost £9m in savings have been identified. But it still leaves a gap of £3.7m, which accountants are scrambling to fill.

On top of that there are considerable other uncertainties, including pay awards and future local government settlement packages.

And that could push the gap to as much as £18m in a worst case scenario, which may spell misery for residents.

‘I hope everyone’s ready for it’

The situation prompted a warning from Conservative deputy leader of the council Donald Gatt at a meeting of the local authority on Wednesday.

The member for Keith and Cullen said: “We’re not in a good position at all.

“Drastic and very uncomfortable decisions will have to be made.

“So I hope everybody’s ready for it.”

The £9m savings include £1.65 million from a potential council tax rise. Council reports that went before the meeting indicate a rise of 10% could be on the cards.

It comes after local authorities across Scotland bemoaned a council tax freeze imposed on 2024/25 budgets, and as Falkirk Council issued similar warnings about a staggering 15% hike.

And £1 million is expected from a “review” of leisure and library services, results of which are expected in the next month.

£12.7m needed to balance the budget

There is also an estimated £2.44m of Scottish Government money for a deal to maintain teacher numbers.

However there is still uncertainty over that figure, and councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith asked for more clarity.

Interim chief executive John Mundell said it was “unclear” what the final amount would be.

However, following discussions with Cosla, that figure should become clear in the next two to three weeks.

Savings will also come from a workforce review, changes to the learning estate and improvements to energy efficiency.

In addition, a “budget workshop” involving heads of service found further savings of £370,000.

They include £61,000 from teaching English as a second language, £70,000 from educational psychology and £80,000 from the sensory education service.

And a further £90,000 saving will come from reviewing ICT contracts.

Can I have a say?

The local authority will hold in person and online public engagement events outlining their savings proposals. Dates have yet to be set.

And pre-budget meetings will take place in October and December before the council sets the budget in February.

Conversation